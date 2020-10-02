Here’s the early reaction to President Trump’s announcement he tested positive for COVID-19

On CNN, Carl Bernstein, the journalist most famous for his work revealing the Watergate scandal, framed the news as a multi-layered crisis, with rippling waves of instability.

The reaction veered from expressions of good wishes for the health of the president and First Lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, to speculation about the future of the presidential campaign.

Following the announcement from President Trump early Friday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19, reaction was swift and reflected the enormity of the news as the health of the world’s most powerful leader was suddenly thrown into question.

“We are now in the midst of a national security crisis. It is different than any one in our history in this country,” Bernstein said. “We have to be concerned about adversaries, particularly Russia, taking advantage of this situation for its own purposes. . . . We don’t know the future of this election campaign — it depends on the president’s health; we don’t know what his health is going to be. It’s going to totally upend the end of the election campaign. So, every aspect of our national life in terms of stability is now affected in ways that we could never have envisioned a day ago.”

Bernstein surmised that “there are all kinds of alerts that have gone out, both military and civilian. The vice president, I’m sure, is now under a different [security] regime than he was hours ago. So as this unfolds, it’s going to be new to all of us.”

On MSNBC, NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell noted that the country is 32 days away from the presidential election.

“This is," the veteran journalist said, “about as big a domestic and international crisis as I can remember.”

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted his well wishes early Friday.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the director of the Brown University School of Public Health, called the news a “nightmare" and wished the president and first lady well.





