Here’s what epidemiologists are saying about President Trump getting the coronavirus

“A virus that transmits via the respiratory route before symptoms become obvious is very difficult to stop," said Hanage.

“It illustrates that fighting the pandemic is something that we’re all involved in. There’s no us and them. It’s us and the virus," said Dr. William Hanage, a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

The spectacle of President Trump contracting the coronavirus highlights the dangers of the virus and the difficulty of stopping it, Boston-area coronavirus experts said Friday.

Dr. Philip Landrigan, director of the Program in Global Public Health & Common Good at Boston College, said he felt sorry for Trump and his family. “It’s just a reminder to all of us that nobody is immune from this disease. We all have to take precautions, young or old, humble or exalted.

“We all have to take care of ourselves and take care of the people around us," said Landrigan.

Samuel Scarpino, a mathematical epidemiologist at Northeastern University, said the president’s illness “underlines where we are in this pandemic. ... There should be no way that the president of the United States gets COVID.”

He said, “We know that individuals in a pandemic like coronavirus get disease partly because of their own behavior but mostly because of how people around them behave and how the public health system is functioning.” In this case, Trump doesn’t wear a mask, the people around him don’t wear masks, and the public health system hasn’t been given enough resources to keep the virus under control, he said.

Joseph Allen, director of the Healthy Buildings Program at the T.H. Chan School, said, “It’s clear that there is no one strategy in and of itself that is sufficient to protect against the spread of the virus. The idea that a testing bubble alone is enough is incorrect. The president and everyone around him should also have been following other measures" like physical distancing and wearing masks.

Is it possible that a bout with the coronavirus will change Trump’s views on the virus and his handling of the pandemic, which he has sought to downplay even as it has killed more than 207,000 people in the United States and more than 1 million around the world?

“We’ll see whether he changes any of his language and his administration’s language,” said Scarpino. “We already know that what we’re doing for COVID-19 isn’t working. Whether this changes the president’s mind, we’ll find out.

“Anything, I suppose, is possible,” he said.

Allen said he hoped that the public would learn a lesson from the president’s case.

“My hope is that people will see that this is a serious virus that spreads easily and the need to take precautions,” he said.

But he was skeptical that Trump would change course on the virus.

“I don’t have a lot of hope that his messaging will change. From the beginning, it’s been consistently misleading … For months, he’s been downplaying this to the American public, saying that it will just disappear, not encouraging mask-wearing,” he said.

Hanage said, “Obviously, I wish him and the first lady well. Everybody should."

In most people, the coronavirus is not severe, he said.

But if Trump undergoes a “really severe illness, he may have a greater sense of what the consequences are and so might the public," Hanage said.

On the other hand, if he emerges unscathed, people could “put it under the column of ‘Oh, it’s not so bad,’” he said.

It “will depend both on his own experience of it and how it is perceived by the public,” he said.

Hanage noted the difficult fight with the virus British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had. Johnson had to be hospitalized.

“It certainly seems to have had a lasting effect on him,” said Hanage. “He became less bombastic.”

Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.