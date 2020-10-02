How healthy is Trump? Here are his most recent physical exam results

In June, the White House released the results of President Trump’s third physical exam since taking office in 2017. The exams took place at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and at the White House, and included results of tests conducted in November 2019 and April 2020, according to the documents, which were signed off on by Sean P. Conley, physician to the president.

“Upon review of systems and physical exam, there were no findings of significance or changes to report,” the release stated.

The president was listed as taking three different medications daily, including Rosuvastatin 40 mg, Finasteride 1 mg, and aspirin 81 mg. Rosuvastatin, a statin, is generally prescribed to lower and control cholesterol levels in the blood.