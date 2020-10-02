Mass. reports 753 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 10 to 9,275, the Department of Public Health reported Friday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 753, bringing the total to 131,214.

State officials also reported that 21,451 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 2.2 million. The number of administered tests climbed to more than 4.2 million. The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 392 people, bringing that total to 120,977.

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 0.8 percent, the lowest observed figure for that metric. The number is closely watched by state officials.