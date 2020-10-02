Pelosi says she’s been tested and is awaiting results; RNC chair Ronna McDaniel tests positive

♦ Former vice president Joe Biden on Friday offered thoughts and prayers for the president and first lady, but did not address his own health, three days after standing with Trump on the debate stage.

♦ President Trump is showing mild symptoms of the coronavirus, chief of staff Mark Meadows confirmed on Friday.

President Donald Trump made the stunning announcement that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday. Here’s what we know:

♦ Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she had been tested but was awaiting results.

Advertisement

11:52 a.m.

Senator Mike Lee of Utah says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

Senator Mike Lee said that he was experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and said he would isolate for the next 10 days after receiving a positive test. Lee met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett earlier this week. Barrett has tested negative for COVID-19, according to several reports.

11:12 a.m.

Melania Trump says she is experiencing ‘mild symptoms’ in first tweet since news of COVID-19 diagnosis

11:01 a.m.

Mark Meadows says Trump is experiencing mild symptoms but is in ‘good spirits’

By Christina Prignano, Globe staff

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows confirmed Friday that President Trump is experiencing mild symptoms, but said he is “in good spirits” and “very energetic” following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Meadows addressed reporters at the White House and expressed optimism that Trump would have “a very quick and speedy recovery.”

“We have a president that is not only on the job he will remain on the job," Meadows said.

He declined to say what specifically was being done in terms of treatment and would not answer questions about why the president went ahead with fund-raising events in Bedminster, N.J. on Thursday despite being aware that adviser Hope Hicks had likely come down with the virus.

Trump traveled to his New Jersey golf resort Thursday where he made remarks to a fund-raise. Several members of the president’s staff who had been in contact with Hicks canceled plans to accompany Trump on the trip.

Advertisement

“We discovered that right as Marine One was taking off yesterday,” Meadows said, referring to the president’s helicopter.

9:57 a.m.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tests positive for virus

By Christina Prignano, Globe staff

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the New York Times, which also reported that she is showing “mild symptoms.”

The Times' Maggie Haberman reported that McDaniel, who is Mitt Romney’s niece, was in contact with President Trump last Friday.

Several members of Trump’s cabinet have recently been tested for COVID-19, including Vice President Mike Pence, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, all of whom tested negative.

9:48 a.m.

Pelosi wishes Trump well, says she has been tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting results

By Christina Prignano, Globe staff

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who follows Vice President Mike Pence in the presidential line of succession, told MSNBC on Friday morning that she had been tested for COVID-19 and was awaiting results.

Pelosi said she was tested “out of an abundance of caution,” and noted that while she had been in contact with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during recent COVID-19 relief talks, Mnuchin recently tested negative for the virus.

Pelosi offered her best wishes to Trump and the first lady. But, she called the president’s recent actions with regard to the virus “brazen" and hoped it would be a wake-up call to a “saner approach” to the virus.

“This is tragic. It’s very sad. But . . . going into crowds, unmasked and all the rest, was sort of a brazen invitation for something like this to happen. Sad that it did, but nonetheless, hopeful that it will be a transition to a saner approach to what this virus is all about,” Pelosi said.

Advertisement





8:52 a.m.

Joe Biden offers thoughts and prayers for President Trump, but gives no information about his own health

Former vice president Joe Biden (right) and President Donald Trump on the debate stage Tuesday night. DOUG MILLS/NYT

By John Ellement, Globe staff

Former vice president Joe Biden offered thoughts and prayers for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, but the Democratic presidential nominee did not say if he was getting tested for COVID-19 Friday.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,'' Biden tweeted shortly before 9 a.m. Friday.

The brief comment did not directly address the major question raised by the fact that Biden stood on the same stage Tuesday night with Trump during the first presidential debate in Cleveland.





8:30 a.m.

Vice President Pence tests negative for COVID-19 and ‘remains in good health,’ White House says

By the Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Spokesman Devin O’Malley said Pence “remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

Pence is tested every day for the virus, O’Malley confirmed.

4:24 a.m.

Thoughts, prayers, and politics: Here’s the early reaction to President Trump’s COVID-19 announcement

By Joshua Miller and Christina Prignano, Globe staff

President Trump’s stunning announcement overnight triggered swift and wide-ranging reaction early Friday, as the country and the world struggled to comprehend the enormous ramifications of the leader of the free world contracting COVID-19 just weeks before an election.

Advertisement

Thoughts and prayers and political calculations poured in, from expressions of good wishes for the health of the president and First Lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, to speculation about the future of the presidential campaign, to concerns about national security.

“There’s the political story obviously, a White House that has minimized the virus and not done the basic things to protect itself and staff,” said Juliette Kayyem, a homeland security expert who served as an assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration.

But she said the president testing positive for COVID-19 doesn’t make her worry about the broader operations of the United States government.





1:10 a.m.

Trump makes stunning announcement that he has COVID-19

President Donald Trump arrives at the airport in Morristown, N.J., before boarding Air Force One en route back to the White House after a fund-raiser in Bedminister, N.J. ERIN SCHAFF/NYT

By the Associated Press

President Donald Trump said early Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election.

Trump, who has spent much of the year downplaying the threat of a virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans, said he and Mrs. Trump were quarantining. The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering.

Still, Trump’s diagnosis was sure to have a destabilizing effect in Washington and around the world, raising questions about how far the virus had spread through the highest levels of the US government. Hours before Trump announced he had contracted the virus, the White House said a top aide who had traveled with him during the week had tested positive.