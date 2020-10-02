Trump’s positive COVID-19 test throws uncertainty into the presidential race. But here are three things we do know

Complicating matters is that his administration has been the least transparent White House in decades as to the president’s health. For now, the good news is that there are no indications Trump is feeling physically ill. But asking about the exact and current state of the president’s health cannot happen often enough in the coming hours and days and the answer couldn’t be more important, not just for the presidential race, but in terms of national security as well.

Everything — literally everything — in the race for the foreseeable future will depend on the health of the president. COVID-19 is a very serious disease especially those who are elderly and obese, as the president is. Whether he can continue to campaign at all depends on his health.

It’s not media hype to suggest President Trump’s positive test for the coronavirus significantly alters the contours of the presidential election.

Americans are waking up to the news with a lot of questions that just cannot be answered right now. But here are three things we do know in terms of the race between Trump and former vice president Joe Biden:

1. Nearly everything stops

On Friday, the president was supposed to receive an intelligence briefing, rally supporters at his hotel in Washington, and then fly to Florida for a fundraiser. In an updated schedule released overnight, those events are off and the president is only expected to participate in a COVID-19 phone call about its impact on seniors.

Over the weekend, Trump had rallies planned in Wisconsin, a state that his own White House task force on COVID-19 has labeled a “red zone” for the disease. Given that the president is now in quarantine, one has to assume those events will be canceled. And if the president following basic health protocols, he could be off the campaign trail for at least two weeks and maybe for the rest of the campaign.

For months, the president has had a much more robust campaign schedule than Biden. Biden aides said they limited traditional campaign events due to public health concerns. As of this morning, it is unclear if Biden will cancel his own campaign events in Michigan on Friday. Yes, Biden and Trump shared a stage on Tuesday night, but the campaigns reportedly used separate entrances and were never within six feet of each other.

Still, Biden’s health status becomes a bigger deal now and aides may feel the risk (or the public visual) of campaigning just may not be worth the reward of hitting swing states in person.

This doesn’t mean everything will stop. Both campaigns are expected to heavily run television advertising. And if he feels up to it, we might be seeing a lot of campaigning by tweet from the president.

2. COVID takes center stage

If one watches the presidential race from a 30,000-foot level, the battle for the past few months has been the White House trying to make the daily news cycle about anything other than the coronavirus.

They fear that every day the discussion is about COVID-19, it is a reminder of how unseriously Trump took the disease. He even mocked Biden on the debate stage, “I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from them and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

For the coming days, it is hard to imagine we are talking about anything else other than the coronavirus. Yes, that is despite a Supreme Court nomination process underway.

3. The vice presidential debate just got more important

It is hard to recall a vice presidential debate that will be as serious as the one that happens on Wednesday.

Before these debates were something of an interesting sideshow, where the presidential candidate proxies engage in a side debate that really isn’t about them.

This debate, however, will feature the running mates of the two oldest presidential nominees in American history. One of those candidates has a disease that has killed 205,000 Americans this year.

Instead of cheering on their side and clapping at zingers, Americans may tune in for a deeper examination of those on the stage, one of whom will be a heartbeat away from the presidency for the next four years.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.