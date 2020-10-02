Vice President Pence tests negative for COVID-19 and ‘remains in good health,’ White House says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Spokesman Devin O’Malley says Pence “remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”
Pence is tested every day for the virus, O’Malley confirmed.
Several members of Trump’s Cabinet were alsoundergoing testing for COVID-19 Friday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the fourth in line to the presidency, tested negative shortly before he landed in Croatia. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also tested negative, while Attorney General William Barr was to undergo a test Friday morning.
