‘Wear the damn mask and follow the science’: Chris Wallace doesn’t mince words during Fox appearance

“You can bet — I’ve already been asked by a lot of people — I’m going to have to get a test,” Wallace said Friday on “Fox & Friends. ”

Three days after the first presidential debate, Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, while Joe Biden tested negative on Friday. But what of the third man on the stage Tuesday night, debate moderator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace?

Wallace, 72, said he never got closer than 10 or 12 feet to the president, who did not approach him after the contentious debate ended. Biden did go over to the moderator briefly, “basically to say, ‘I bet you didn’t know you had signed up for this,’” Wallace told the morning show hosts.

Advertisement

He went on to note that everyone allowed into the hall at Case Western Reserve University had to take a COVID test ― and test negative ― before being admitted. But the safety rules set up by the Cleveland Clinic required that all guests remain masked throughout the event, with the exception of Trump, Biden, and Wallace. Members of the Trump family, including Melania, did not wear masks during the debate, he said.

Later on Friday, Wallace appeared on the Fox show “Outnumbered” and had some choice words about what he believes the country should learn from the Trump COVID news.

“To me the takeaway from this whole thing is to follow the science," Wallace said. “We’ve made the masks a political issue — we haven’t, the candidates have — and it’s not a political issue, it’s a public health issue. And if I could say one thing to all of the people out there watching, forget the politics. This is a public safety health issue. The president of the United States is in the most secure bubble in the world in the sense that everyone who comes in contact with him has to take a test. And he still got it. So wear the damn mask and follow the science.”

Advertisement

Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com.