White House press secretary McEnany defends Trump’s comments about white supremacists

At the presidential debate on Tuesday, Fox News anchor and debate moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump if he would denounce white supremacists. The president answered by saying “sure.” When the former vice president asked him about the Proud Boys , which has been classified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group, Trump told the group to “stand back" and "stand by.”

“This has been answered, yesterday by the president himself, the day before by the president himself on the debate stage. The president was asked this; he said ‘sure’ three times,” McEnany told Fox News reporter John Roberts, when he asked if she could give Trump’s “definitive” stance on whether the president denounces white supremacism and groups.

McEnany said the phrase “stand back” is a synonym to “stand down,” during today’s press conference.

She insisted that the president didn’t know who the Proud Boys were, and that it is the media that is putting the group in the spotlight.

McEnany went on to cite previous comments by Trump to show that he has denounced white supremacy, such as on Wednesday when he said “I’ve always denounced any form of that.”

Since the debate, the Proud Boys have embraced the president’s phrases “stand back” and “stand by” as a motto to add onto t-shirts that are were being sold and worn by supporters.





