A fitting end to Trump’s presidency

While millions of Americans dutifully took the necessary precautions to avoid exposing themselves and protecting others, Trump and many of his followers spit into the wind.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic the president has done more than just play down COVID-19′s deadly wrath — he has put himself and the country at great risk by suggesting that how we respond to the coronavirus is a matter of personal preference, rather than collective responsibility.

He refused to wear a mask in public, and even mocked Democratic nominee Joe Biden at Tuesday’s presidential debate for showing up at events “with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.” He held large rallies where face coverings were optional and social distancing was an afterthought, a clear sign to his supporters that they need not take seriously a pandemic that has killed about 210,000 Americans. Even after there was a spike in cases after his rally in June in Tulsa, and attendee and former presidential candidate Herman Cain died from the virus, Trump did not stop holding these events — indifferent to the consequences.

His staff adopted his caveman-like belief that wearing a mask showed weakness and refused to abide by the basic public health rules called for by scientists in his own administration. Across the country, Republican officials held indoor events, refused to wear masks, and acted as though everything was normal and there was no need to take precautions — all to appease the president.

Advertisement

Those who enable him have taken to arguing that rejecting public health measures is a matter of personal freedom. The president’s diagnosis makes it clear how short-sighted and dangerous it is to embrace such selfish, unbridled individualism.

Advertisement

Indeed, the president has put the upper echelons of America’s political leadership at risk. He may have exposed White House staff and members of the Cabinet. He’s endangered congressional leaders, such as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who has been in recent contact with administration officials. When he introduced his Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, neither wore a mask. Since then, she has met with Republican senators on Capitol Hill, one of whom, Utah Senator Mike Lee, has now confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, Trump stood not far from Democratic nominee Joe Biden on a debate stage as the president’s family sat in the audience refusing to wear masks.

But there are also the other, less prominent citizens who have been directly affected by the president’s “choices.” On Wednesday, he traveled to Minnesota, held a rally with thousands of supporters, and hosted an indoor fundraiser. That same day, the White House found out that Trump’s aide Hope Hicks had tested positive. It didn’t stop Trump from attending a closed-door fundraiser the next day at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., with more than 100 donors. All those people are now in danger of getting sick.

Whether the federal government can operate normally over the next few weeks is far from clear. It’s hard to imagine the campaign can continue in any recognizable form. And it certainly can’t be ignored that the president is 74 years old and overweight, two factors that increase his vulnerabilities to the virus. Hopefully, Trump will weather the virus and be fine. It’s also possible he could be hospitalized or even die, throwing an election that is less than five weeks away into complete chaos.

Advertisement

During this campaign, the president and his supporters have regularly railed against the evils of socialism. But if there is one socialist tenet that every American should embrace in 2020, it is the notion that we are all in this together; that we rise and fall as one, and that we don’t live in a vacuum. The choices we make — both good and bad — affect all those around us, people we don’t know and perhaps have never met. Freedom is not about acting selfishly or impulsively, with little regard for others. Rather, it’s a principle that relies on adherence to a shared set of laws and rules.

If there is any silver lining to 2020′s latest nightmare scenario, it is a reminder that what binds us together, not just as Americans, but as people, is our common humanity. Donald Trump is incapable of grasping this basic point — and so too, it seems, are the people around him. For the rest of us, this remains the best hope of emerging from the pandemic with our sanity, our health, and our nation intact.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.