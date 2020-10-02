Still so, so, so very much to say about the first debate

The Republicans, and we as a nation, need to think hard about what we are doing. When you take your prize rooster home, what you have is a bully who struts around crowing at inappropriate times, harasses the ladies, eats their food, and produces little other than lots of chicken poop. Oh, and he never, ever cleans up after himself.

The Republican Party has embraced a blood sport approach to practicing politics. The GOP sent a rooster to represent them at the first debate of the 2020 presidential election. How do I know it was a rooster? Because all it did was make lots of noise, flap its wings, and try to get its spurs into its opponent.

Advertisement

Douglas Latham

Groveland





Moderator Chris Wallace had no teeth

The big loser in Tuesday night’s debate, apart from the American public, was moderator Chris Wallace, who failed, utterly, to do his job. He had no teeth. Wallace had weeks to prepare for what everyone knew would be an appalling performance by Donald Trump, but he allowed the man to flout every guideline at will.

I’ve always supported three debates, but not in this case. Americans should not be subjected to another spectacle that further damages their faith in our government.

Sam Allis

Jamaica Plain





Place debates in a real courtroom setting

One of many problems with Tuesday’s debate was that moderator Chris Wallace did not have any tools to manage the chaos. One suggestion for the Commission on Presidential Debates would be to place the moderator above the level of the participants, like a judge in a courtroom, and consider having the moderator stand. The moderator should never be seated below the level of the podiums looking up at the participants.

The moderator also should have tools, such as a gavel or a mute button, or both, to use once a speaker’s allotted time is up and certainly whenever a participant drowns out the moderator or other debater or devolves into invective.

Advertisement

Another venue should also be considered. Rather than hold the debate in a performance hall or auditorium, consider holding the debate in a courtroom. There are many architecturally stunning courtrooms throughout the country that are designed and detailed in a manner that imparts dignity rather than an arena for mud-slinging.

Melanie Hagopian

Lincoln

The writer is an attorney.





Not worth challenger’s time

I wish that former vice president Joe Biden would refuse to participate in any further debates. No one should have to be subjected to the brashness, ignorance, lies, and bullying, as well as the constant interruptions, of the opposition. The moderator, Chris Wallace, couldn’t even control Donald Trump. It was with sadness and disgust that I watched this fiasco from the supposed leader of our country.

Dorothy Driscoll

Marshfield





We’ve seen enough

No matter which reforms are proposed by the national debate commission, I suggest that there be no more debates. There are few people left who have not chosen the candidate for whom they will vote.

Any additional television exposure gives Donald Trump more opportunity to delegitimize the election, encourage voter intimidation, and increase the threat of violence by white nationalist militias and similar groups. He has no interest in a real debate about policy and is only bent on furthering his authoritarian interests.

Robert Shuman

Marblehead





Fie on false equivalency

I am disgusted that the subhead across the front page of Wednesday’s Globe, under the banner headline “Chaos on the debate stage,” was “Amid Trump’s insults and taunts, Biden responds, ‘Will you shut up, man?’ ”

Advertisement

Seriously? That was the takeaway? Choosing that statement continues to normalize Donald Trump’s outrageous behavior and is another example of false equivalency.

Sean Bracken

Wakefield





No patience for GOP spin

In his Oct. 1 letter “A pox on both these parties,” New Hampshire reader Frank Powers is putting a GOP spin on the spectacle that was billed as a presidential debate. “Both candidates displayed disdain for any sense of decorum,” he writes. I disagree. Joe Biden tried to keep it somewhat presidential and then civil, but Donald Trump lowered the proceedings to where he lives, in the gutter. It was a disgrace to witness and an embarrassment for the United States.

Saul P. Heller

Peabody





Biden has to come out swinging

Joe Biden stood up OK at the so-called debate, but only OK. He needs to call out Donald Trump even more. He needs to hammer away at Trump’s lies, his racism, his mob ties, his Russian oligarch ties, his subservience to Vladimir Putin, his destruction of America’s world standing, his trashing of signed and agreed-upon treaties, his hatred for the American media and the truth, etc., because mere policy issues have no meaning with Trump. Biden touched on some of this, but it needs to be the prima facie topic.

Maybe some of the president’s ignorant base will eventually listen.

Andy Voikos

Barnstable