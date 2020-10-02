Trump, COVID-19, and America’s sickness

Even on “Fox & Friends” — Trump’s go-to morning show — it was understood this bombshell development has serious consequences for the president’s already challenging reelection prospects. Noting the sharp sell-off in the stock market, coupled with the need for the Trumps to quarantine, Fox business news host Stuart Varney told the downcast morning crew, “it’s a plus for the Democrats” based on the reaction of the betting markets.

“What if the most famous person in the world gets it and is back in 10 days? Could that also send a message?” host Brian Kilmeade asked plaintively. Maybe, said Varney. But he predicted the immediate reaction would be: “My goodness, if the president of the United States could get it, I can too.” Plus, he said, Americans would be more cautious about leaving their homes and that would further bog down any economic recovery.

That was the painful truth — even on Fox.

Trump’s positive COVID-19 test may be a political October surprise. But you don’t have to be an epidemiologist to know that medically speaking, it’s not all that shocking. There are more than 7 million cases in America and more than 207,000 confirmed deaths in America from COVID-19. Medical experts have warned of the insidious nature of this virus and predicted a surge in the fall. No one is immune. Everyone should be on guard.

Yet Trump infamously played down the risks for Americans, and for himself, too. This is a president who just the other night, on the presidential debate stage in Cleveland, mocked Democratic challenger Joe Biden for always wearing a mask. He said there were no negative effects from indoor rallies — somehow forgetting Republican presidential nominee Herman Cain, who attended a Trump rally in Tulsa, Okla., and died weeks later in July of COVID-19. After Hope Hicks, Trump’s close aide, tested positive for COVID-19, Trump and his entourage still flew to New Jersey on Thursday, where he attended a fundraiser at his golf club and delivered a speech. He was in close contact with dozens of other people, the Washington Post reported.

Imagine the contact tracing now connected to Trump. It will probably include his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett — who might also be swept up in the political ripple effect of Trump’s positive test.

Viewing Trump’s diagnosis through a strictly political prism is crass. Yet there’s no one to blame for that but Trump. From the start, he saw the coronavirus pandemic as a threat, not to the health of Americans, but to the health of his reelection prospects. He knew the danger of COVID-19, as he told Bob Woodward, but he minimized it. He said he didn’t want to panic the country. But he also didn’t want to drag down an economy that is beautiful for the wealthy people he cares about.

If it turns out his case his mild, like “the sniffles,” as he once described it, he will use that as an argument for opening up the country, rather than taking the steps necessary to save the lives of other Americans.

When Fox & Friends went on the air at 6 a.m. Friday, there was speculation about the fall-out for Biden — he was on the debate stage with Trump; the president was shouting; and the coronavirus is airborne, after all. Could he get it? "There is a chance,” said Rep. Mark Green, a Republican from New York who is also a physician. But there was no concern on Fox & Friends about Biden’s health, just some snide observations, such as he probably didn’t know about Trump’s positive COVID-19 test because he doesn’t get up until 8 a.m. Green also griped about those on the left who reveled in Trump’s diagnosis. “They’ve done nothing but bully this president. They’re just bullies,” he moaned.

From the left and right, COVID-19 is all about politics. That is the country’s sickness right now.

Joan Vennochi