Bob Gibson, Hall of Fame pitcher who beat Impossible Dream Red Sox, dies at 84

It was Gibson who kept Boston’s Impossible Dream from ending in a championship, with wins in Games 1, 4, and 7 of the 1967 World Series against the Red Sox. All three were complete games, Gibson allowing just three runs and fanning 26 — the rest of the Cardinals' staff totaled just 23. (He also homered in the clincher.)

Bob Gibson, one of the fiercest pitchers in baseball history and a Hall of Famer whose St. Louis Cardinals won a pair of World Series in the 1960s, died on Friday night in his hometown of Omaha, Neb. He was 84. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, he had been in hospice care; Gibson announced he had pancreatic cancer in July 2019.

Advertisement

“A great pitcher, Gibson,” Carl Yastrzemski told the Globe after Game 7, in which Gibson only allowed one hit in the first seven innings. “He’s the type of pitcher who can beat you with bad stuff, he knows so much about his work.”

Gibson was an easy choice for World Series MVP, just as he had been three years earlier. In 1964, after helping the Cardinals win the NL pennant by a single game on the final day of the regular season, he lost Game 2 of the World Series to the Yankees, but threw a 10-inning complete game in Game 5, then won Game 7, 7-5, on two days rest.

“I was committed to his heart,” St. Louis manager Johnny Keane said, when asked why he stuck with Gibson even as he allowed two solo home runs in the ninth.

Bob Gibson and the Cardinals celebrate at Fenway Park on Oct. 12, 1967, after beating the Red Sox in Game 7 of the World Series. Paul J. Connell/Globe Staff

His Cardinals lost the 1968 Series to Detroit despite more heroics. He struck out a record 17 Tigers in a Game 1 shutout on Oct. 2 — 52 years ago to the day of his death — and won Game 4, but was outdueled by Mickey Lolich in Game 7.

Advertisement

In his three trips to the World Series, hitters batted just .143 against Gibson, who played his entire career (1959–75) with the Cardinals and retired with franchise records in wins (251), complete games (255, more than half his starts), shutouts (56), and strikeouts (3,117). His dominance was so thorough in 1968, a 1.12 ERA in 304⅔ innings which included eight shutouts in a 10-game run, it played a large part in baseball lowering the mound from 15 inches to 10.

That year earned him the NL MVP, and was both one of Gibson’s five 20-win seasons and the first of two NL Cy Young awards in three years (along with 1970). He made nine All-Star teams, including six straight from 1965–70, but his legend was far more than numbers. His leg broken by a Roberto Clemente liner in a 1967 game, he faced three more batters before coming out.

“The only thing you know about pitching," he’s credited as once snarling to Tim McCarver, his own catcher, during a game, "is that it’s hard to hit.”

A star basketball player who attended his hometown Creighton University after he was unable to get into Indiana due to its quota of Black athletes already being fulfilled, Gibson played a season with the Harlem Globetrotters in 1957 before opting to join the Cardinals full time. He was in the majors two years later, off and running with a career that would land him on Baseball’s All-Century Team in 1999.

Advertisement

The Cardinals confirmed Gibson’s death shortly after they were eliminated from the National League playoffs, 4-0, by the San Diego Padres. Former teammate Lou Brock, also a Hall of Famer, died on Sept. 6 at 81.