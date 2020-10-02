Bobby Miller, who played four seasons for the Bruins, dies at 64

Bobby Miller, who played four seasons with the Bruins from 1977-81, has died, the team’s alumni association announced. The Billerica native was 64.

In his rookie season, Miller was one of 11 Bruins to score at least 20 goals in the 1977-78 season, an NHL record that stands to this day. That team was honored in 2018 on the 40th anniversary of the feat.

“I think that we were a team that competed every night,” Miller said at the ceremony. “I came out of college, and never had a fight in my life, and that’s all we did. We stuck up for each other, which says a lot.”