Bobby Miller, who played four seasons for the Bruins, dies at 64

Bobby Miller, who played four seasons with the Bruins from 1977-81, has died, the team’s alumni association announced. The Billerica native was 64.
In his rookie season, Miller was one of 11 Bruins to score at least 20 goals in the 1977-78 season, an NHL record that stands to this day. That team was honored in 2018 on the 40th anniversary of the feat.
“I think that we were a team that competed every night,” Miller said at the ceremony. “I came out of college, and never had a fight in my life, and that’s all we did. We stuck up for each other, which says a lot.”
Before joining the Bruins, he was the ECAC Rookie of the Year after scoring 21 goals and 38 assists as a freshman in the 1974-75 season at the University of New Hampshire.
He competed for the 1976 US Olympic team, and was drafted by the Bruins later that year with the 70th overall pick. He returned to UNH for the 1976-77 season to score 30 goals and 59 assists before turning pro.
He was traded by the Bruins on February 18, 1981, to the Colorado Rockies for Mike Gillis. He end his career with the Los Angeles Kings, and finished with 75 goals and 119 assists in 404 NHL games.
