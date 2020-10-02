Detroit Tigers GM says he will consider Alex Cora for managerial opening

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila said that former Red Sox manager Alex Cora would be considered for the club’s managerial opening. Avila also acknowledged that former Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch could also be a candidate.

“At this point, I can’t say that I’ve eliminated anybody,” said Avila. “The cheating scandal is not a good thing obviously. They’re serving their suspensions, and once their suspensions are over then they’ll be free to pursue their careers.”

The Red Sox parted ways with Cora in January after Major League Baseball issued a detailed report that named him the ringleader of a a sign-stealing scheme he developed as Houston’s bench coach in 2017. He was suspended in April for the 2020 season.