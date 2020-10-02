Garrett Cooper, Sixto Sanchez help Marlins sweep Cubs

Led by manager Don Mattingly and CEO Derek Jeter , the Marlins remained unbeaten in all seven postseason series they have played following triumphs in the 1997 and 2003 NL Championship and World Series.

Garrett Cooper homered against Yu Darvish in a two-run seventh, hard-throwing rookie Sixto Sánchez dominated for five innings and the Miami Marlins won their first playoff series in 17 years, beating the Cubs, 2-0, Friday in Chicago to complete a two-game wild card series sweep.

And this time, in empty Wrigley Field, they didn’t need a hand from a fan. In Game 6 of the 2003 NLCS, fan Steve Bartman deflected Luis Castillo’s foul ball as Cubs left fielder Moises Alou tried to make a leaping catch, which led to an eight-run, eighth-inning rally.

Miami lost 105 games in 2019 and became the first team to reach the playoffs after a 100-loss season. The Marlins finished second in the NL East at 31-29, being beset by a virus outbreak early this season that forced 18 players from the field following the opening series and prevented them from playing for more than a week.

Miami had T-shirts with “Bottom Feeders” in its dugout Friday, a reference to a remark by Ricky Bottalico, a former Phillies pitcher and current NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst, after the Marlins' Opening Day win in Philadelphia.

“We’re here and the Phillies are at home, so I think the `bottom feeders' is a good mantra to live on,” Cooper said.

Chicago, the NL Central champion, went 3 for 27 (.111) with runners on base in the series. Javier Báez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo combined to go 0 for 12 Friday and finished the series 1 for 24. The trio is 19 for 142 (.134) with 52 strikeouts and six walks in the postseason since the 2016 World Series title as Chicago has lost 9 of 13.

Cooper gave the Marlins a 1-0 lead with two out in the seventh with a drive into the seats beyond the left-field wall. Matt Joyce doubled off the glove of diving center fielder Ian Happ, and Miguel Rojas chased Darvish with an RBI single.

Sanchez overpowered the Cubs, striking out six and giving up four hits. The 22-year-old righthander walked two and hit two batters.

Winner Brad Boxberger threw 1⅓ innings. Richard Bleier got two outs in the seventh and Yimi García worked the eighth.

Former Cub Brandon Kintzler gave up a leadoff double to Jason Heyward in the ninth. But he struck out the next three batters, pumping his right arm after he got pinch hitter Jason Kipnis swinging on a 2-2 pitch to end the game.

Darvish, who took the loss, gave up two runs and five hits in 6⅔ innings. The four-time All-Star struck out six and walked two in his first playoff appearance since Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, when he got knocked out early pitching for the Dodgers in a loss to the Houston Astros.

But the Cubs — who ranked among the worst in the majors with a .220 average — got just five hits after managing four in a 5-1 loss on Wednesday.

Johnson, 1965 World Series hero, dead

“Sweet” Lou Johnson, who hit a key home run for the victorious Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the 1965 World Series and scored the only run in Sandy Koufax’s perfect game the same year, has died. He was 86.

Johnson died Wednesday night at his home in Los Angeles, according to the Dodgers, who were informed by his wife. He had been in ill health and died a day after his birthday.

Johnson played 17 seasons in professional baseball, including eight years in the majors with the Chicago Cubs (1960, ’68), California Angels (1961, ’69), Milwaukee Braves (1962), Dodgers (1965-67) and Cleveland Indians (1968). He hit .258 with 48 homers and 232 RBIs in 677 games.

Johnson was signed by the New York Yankees in 1953. He spent about a decade in the minors, made his big league debut with the Cubs on April 17, 1960, was traded to the Angels for pitcher Jim McAnany the following April and after one game with California team was dealt to Toronto in the International League. The Braves acquired him as part of a working agreement with Toronto, and he hit .282 in 61 games for Milwaukee in 1962.

Johnson was traded to the Detroit Tigers and spent 1963 and ’64 in their minor league system before being traded to the Dodgers for pitcher Larry Sherry.

Johnson made it back to the majors beginning in 1965 after starting left fielder Tommy Davis broke an ankle in May. Johnson batted .260, with 57 runs and 58 RBIs in 130 games as Davis’s fill-in.

Johnson also scored the only run in Koufax’s perfect game on Sept. 9, 1965, when he walked, went to second on a sacrifice bunt, stole third and scored on a throwing error by Chicago Cubs catcher Chris Krug.

The Dodgers advanced to the 1965 World Series against Minnesota. Johnson had eight hits, including two homers, the second the game-winner in Game 7.

In 1966, Davis returned to left field and Johnson played mostly in right with Willie Davis in center. Johnson set career highs of 152 games, 526 at-bats, 143 hits, 17 homers, 71 runs and 73 RBIs. He averaged .272 and the Dodgers advanced to the World Series again, where they were swept in four games by Baltimore.

Johnson broke a leg sliding into Joe Torre and played in just 104 games for the Dodgers in 1967. He retired at 35 in 1970.

Born Louis Brown Johnson in Lexington, Ky., on Sept. 22, 1934, he was nicknamed Sweet Lou upon joining the Dodgers because of his infectious smile and he was always clapping.

“Dodger fans will always remember his important home run in Game 7 of the 1965 World Series, when he was clapping his hands running around the bases,” team president and CEO Stan Kasten said. “Lou Johnson was such a positive inspiration at Dodger Stadium with our employees and our fans as well as throughout the community in the appearances he made on behalf of the organization.”

Johnson worked for the Dodgers for 40 years, between his time as a player and in the team's community relations department.

He is survived by his wife Sarah, and children Lauren, Carlton and Quinton.

Funeral services were pending.