It’s life in the fast lane for Patriots’ Jonathan Jones, who may have to cover the Cheetah, the Chiefs' Tyreek Hill

With the Patriots set to face one of the league’s most explosive offenses and fastest receiving corps, Jones could draw the assignment of covering Tyreek Hill, the fastest of the Chiefs’ speedsters.

FOXBOROUGH — Jonathan Jones can really fly. And sometimes his contributions can fly under the radar.

It’s an assignment Jones has been tasked with before because of his exceptional quickness, speed, and versatility. He helped mute Hill — with a big assist to Devin McCourty — in both the AFC Championship game victory two seasons ago and again in a loss at home last season.

In the title game, Hill’s only catch came when he wasn’t matched up with Jones. Last year Hill snagged six passes for 62 yards but didn’t get in the end zone.

Hill, nicknamed “Cheetah,” has 15 catches for 222 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

While McCourty and Stephon Gilmore garner most of the accolades in the New England secondary, Jones, now in his fifth season, has proven to be quite a commodity. He has a pair of pass breakups and 17 tackles, trailing only safety Adrian Phillips (23) on the Patriots.

What’s more important is the flexibility Jones offers. He started his career as a special teams ace and boundary corner, he’s expanded that to be able to play slot corner and a little safety as well.

Jones’s development has “been very critical” Bill Belichick said Friday morning, noting it “was a big step for us,” when the club extended Jones last year.

“Jon does a tremendous job for us,” the coach said. “His tackling, his aggressiveness, his speed really are very valuable qualities, as well as his intelligence and his versatility to play some safety roles, as well as corner-type roles, has been a huge asset to us defensively.”

Julian Edelman, who has battled Jones in practice the last five seasons, has been impressed with his development and appreciates what he brings day in and day out.

“It’s been cool to see,” the Patriots receiver said. “It makes me better, it makes our receivers better going against JJones and all of our corners. We have a good group. It’s been fun and looking forward to watching him go out and play this weekend.”

Belichick noted that as skill sets of many of the league’s top slot receivers has changed, so too have the defenders who take them on.

“To have a fast player inside is a big advantage,” Belichick said. “A lot of the players that play in the slot now are becoming more in the mold of — obviously Tyreek Hill’s elite, but there are a lot of faster players that are now getting played in the slot. As opposed to maybe a few years back, a lot of players inside were, I’d say, more possession receivers, guys that worked more in the short-to-intermediate zones.

“When you get a guy like Hill in there that can take the top off of the defense from in the slot, that really changes your defense and it changes the passing game offensively dramatically.”

Because Jones can flip into different roles and sub packages, it allows him to stay on the field for nearly every lineup and formation Chiefs coach Andy Reid wants to throw at the Patriots.

“So, to be able to not have to substitute but be able to play the same guy in there, and regardless of who they put in that position, is a huge advantage for us and all the versatile things that Jon can do are very valuable,” Belichick said. “But, Jon’s got good intelligence, he’s a tough kid, he’s really a good tackler and a tough competitor. I’m glad we have him. I mean, he’s the ultimate college free agent that came in, earned a role in the kicking game, developed into a good defensive player, and is having a good NFL career.”





