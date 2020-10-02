Late birdies leave Keegan Bradley in charge in Mississippi

Nasa Hataoka birdied two of the last three holes for a 4-under-par 67 and a one-stroke lead Friday in the Shoprite LPGA Classic. Hataoka, a 21-year-old from Japan with three LPGA Tour victories, birdied the par-4 16th and par-5 18th to get to 11-under 131 at Seaview’s Bay Course in Galloway, N.J. She hit her approach to 4 feet on 17, and chipped to 3 feet on 18. Mi Hyang Lee , tied for the first-round lead with Lauren Stephenson after a 63, was a stroke back with Mel Reid after a 69. Reid shot a 64. Celine Boutier (65) and Amy Olson (66) were 9 under. Georgia Hall , the Cambia Portland Classic winner two weeks ago, had her second straight 67 to join Jennifer Song (69), Jennifer Kupcho (65), and Christina Kim (65) at 8 under. Defending champion Lexi Thompson , winless since the June event last year, was 3 under after a 72 … Australian Lucas Herbert carded seven birdies and one bogey in a 6-under 65 to lead the European Tour Scottish Open by one shot going into the weekend at North Berwick. At 11 under par, he’s a shot ahead of Robert Rock, and two ahead of two more Englishmen, Ian Poulter (66) and overnight leader Lee Westwood (71).

Keegan Bradley made three straight birdies on the back nine to take the lead and closed with another short birdie putt to take a two-shot lead over J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman at the Sanderson Farms Championship. In his debut at the Country Club of Jackson (Miss.), Bradley finished with a 7-under-par 65. Bradley, whose victory in the BMW Championship at Aronimink two years ago was his only title in the last eight years, was at 13-under 131 overall. The Hopkinton High School graduate who won the PGA Championship as a rookie hasn’t had a top 10 since his runner-up finish at the Travelers Championship in June 2019. Poston made five birdies on the back nine for a 67, while Hoffman shot 69. Kevin Chappell (72), among four players who shared the lead after the first round, is in the group at 8-under 136 along with Sergio Garcia (68), Anirban Lahiri (70), and Brandt Snedeker (66).





NHL

Former Bruin Miller dies at 64

Bobby Miller, who played four seasons with the Bruins from 1977-81, has died, the team’s alumni association announced on Friday. The Billerica native was 64. As a rookie, Miller was one of 11 Bruins to score at least 20 goals in the 1977-78 season, an NHL record that stands to this day. That team was honored in 2018 on the 40th anniversary of the feat. “I think that we were a team that competed every night,” Miller said at the ceremony. “I came out of college, and never had a fight in my life, and that’s all we did. We stuck up for each other, which says a lot.” Before joining the Bruins, he was the ECAC Rookie of the Year after scoring 21 goals with and 38 assists as a freshman in the 1974-75 season at the University of New Hampshire. He competed for the 1976 US Olympic team, and was drafted by the Bruins later that year with the 70th overall pick. He returned to UNH for the 1976-77 season to score 30 goals to go with 59 assists before turning pro. He was traded by the Bruins on February 18, 1981, to the Colorado Rockies for Mike Gillis. He ended his career with the Los Angeles Kings, and finished with 75 goals and 119 assists in 404 NHL games.

SOCCER

Italian team impacted by COVID-19

Key forward Lorenzo Insigne and other Napoli players were left off Italy’s men’s national team for upcoming matches due to concerns about the coronavirus. Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski and a squad staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday following constant testing of the club after playing Genoa last weekend. Nearly 20 Genoa players and staff members have tested positive. Genoa players, such as goalkeeper Mattia Perin, were also left out of the Italy squad. Italy faces Moldova in a friendly Wednesday in Florence then plays two UEFA Nations League matches, at Poland on Oct. 11 and against the Netherlands in Bergamo three days later … Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is the second player to test positive this week for the coronavirus for the English Premier League champions. Mane has “displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall,” the club said. He is self-isolating and will miss Sunday’s game against Aston Villa. Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is also out after contracting COVID-19 … Neymar scored his first goals of the season as Paris Saint-Germain made up some ground in the French League with a 6-1 rout of visiting Angers. The defending champ moved into second place with its fourth straight win.

AUTO RACING

Newgarden races to IndyCar victory

Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden pulled away over the final 18 laps of the Harvest Grand Prix for his third win of the season, by 14.2940 seconds over Alexander Rossi at Indianapolis. Newgarden moved within 40 points of what once seemed a seemingly safe 120-point lead of five-time series champ Scott Dixon. Dixon will look to rebuild his lead when he returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday for the second race of a doubleheader weekend … Honda will withdraw from Formula One at the end of the 2021 season as it shifts to a goal of carbon neutrality, the Japanese car manufacturer said. Honda is the engine supplier for the Red Bull and AlphaTauri teams.

MISCELLANY

Two more bowl games canceled

The Hawaii and Bahamas bowls were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions. The games are typically played in December. The cancellation brings the total number of major postseason games still tentatively on down to 39. The California Bay Area-based RedBox Bowl previously announced it would not be played. The Bahamas Bowl was to feature Conference USA vs. Mid-American Conference teams. The Hawaii Bowl was set to host Mountain West and Conference-USA teams … Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele, the Olympic champ in the 5,000 meters (2004) and 10,000 meters (2004, 2008), withdrew from Sunday’s London Marathon with a left calf injury. Marathon officials had billed the race as a showdown between Bekele, 38, and longtime rival and world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge.











