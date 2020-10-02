NFL and players’ union agree to continue daily COVID-19 testing in wake of Titans outbreak

The NFL sent a memo to teams Thursday detailing new procedures for teams dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak or exposed to a team having an outbreak. The Tennessee Titans are the league’s first team with an outbreak during the season with 14 positives among players and personnel over the past week.

The league also told teams daily testing will be required for players and coaches during their clubs’ bye weeks to help mitigate spread of the virus. That means players and coaches will have to stick around during the bye, according to the memo sent Friday to all 32 teams and obtained by the Associated Press.

The NFL and its players’ union agreed to continue daily COVID-19 testing except on game days until further notice.

The NFL also reminded teams Friday that the league’s agreement with the NFL Players Association in August means players who miss tests can be punished with a $50,000 fine for a first missed test and a one-game suspension without pay for a second missed test. Additional missed tests can lead to further discipline.

Any player or coach who misses a daily test without prior approval during the bye week will have to have five negative PCR tests 24 hours apart before being allowed back inside his team’s facility. That puts them at risk for further punishment.

Saints star Michael Thomas out again

The Saints ruled out top receiver Michael Thomas and five other starters for Sunday’s game against the Lions in Detroit.

Thomas, a two-time All-Pro who last season set an NFL season record with 149 catches, practiced throughout this week as he tries to come back from a sprained ankle suffered in Week 1. However, the Saints ultimately decided he would not be ready to return this weekend.

Also out for Sunday are: starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and Janoris Jenkins (shoulder); tight end Jared Cook (groin); left guard Andrus Peat (ankle); and defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow, toe).

Raiders shorthanded on offense

The Las Vegas Raiders will be shorthanded on offense once again this week with two starting receivers and two starting offensive linemen unlikely to play against the Buffalo Bills.

Coach Jon Gruden said rookie receiver Bryan Edwards will miss the game Sunday after hurting his ankle and foot last week in New England and that fellow rookie Henry Ruggs III is doubtful with injuries to his knee and hamstring.

Gruden also said it’s doubtful that right tackle Trent Brown will return after missing the past two games with a calf injury and starting left guard Richie Incognito is on injured reserve with an Achilles' injury.

Sam Darnold injury a question mark for Jets

Sam Darnold’s sprained right shoulder will be the Jets’ focus over the next several days.

Coach Adam Gase said there are “a lot of questions to answer there” and it’s possible Darnold could miss some time.

“I think anything’s on the table right now,” Gase said. “I haven’t really had a chance to talk to him in detail. Just really when I saw him, it was more about how he felt right now. That’s why we’ve got to circle back with the doctors and we’ve got to circle back with the trainers.”

The quarterback was hurt in the first quarter of the 37-28 loss to Denver on Thursday night when Alexander Johnson slammed him to the turf at MetLife Stadium. Darnold left after one more play to be examined, but appeared to escape serious injury when he surprisingly returned during the Jets’ next offensive series and finished the game.

Darnold showed no clear signs that he was struggling through the injury during the game and threw the ball well. But the Jets understandably want to be cautious with the third-year quarterback as they determine whether he might need to be limited during practice next week — or even possibly shut down for a few days. New York next plays on Oct. 11 at home against Arizona.

Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. practiced after missing time with a back issue earlier this week and is expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys.

Beckham was limited on Thursday, when he appeared on the injury report for the first time. But he moved well Friday during the early portion of practice open to media members.

Afterward, coach Kevin Stefanski said Beckham is “good to go.”





Running back Kareem Hunt was also on the field after missing two days of practice with a groin injury. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday.

























Tua Tagovailoa returns to practice

Dolphins backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on a limited basis after missing two days because of an illness, and he’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Seattle.

Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ top draft pick, has yet to play this season, but the only other quarterback on their active roster is starter Ryan Fitzpatrick.

