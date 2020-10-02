Patriots' Shilique Calhoun called half man, half mystery — and noticeably improved

He held it together, however, when asked about teammate Shilique Calhoun , his partner in crime on Sunday’s strip sack of Derek Carr and subsequent touchdown in the win over Las Vegas.

It wasn’t easy for the Patriots big defensive lineman, who loves to smile, laugh, and pull a prank or two on unsuspecting victims in the locker room.

What’s Calhoun like as a teammate?

“Shilique? His name is half man, half mystery. You don’t know what he’s mixed with. He’s probably some extraterrestrial. It’s probably an animal. We don’t really know,” Wise said Monday, maintaining a deadpan face. “But the way he comes out there every day at practice and what he does in the game is truly amazing. He’s been stepping up for us, playing multiple roles, making big time plays. I’m very excited to see what he can do in these next coming games.”

Calhoun got his chance Friday to rebut Wise calling him an extraterrestrial and it’s clear he can give as well as he can take.

"Oh man, don’t listen to that guy. Everything he says is a little off, you know? I think [he’s] one of the craziest guys — you’ve got to know his lingo,” said Calhoun, while revealing that Wise’s secret locker room nickname is “half man, half amazing.”

Calhoun has seen an uptick in playing time this season — his second in New England — with the front seven’s overhaul because of free agency and opt-outs.

Calhoun has 8 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.

Bill Belichick has noticed the improvement and appreciates how he handles his business on and off the field.

“Shilique’s a hard-working kid. He’s very smart,” said the coach. “He can handle a number of different responsibilities, both positionally and within a position — whether it be pass rush, coverage, run defense, stunts, blitz assignments, things like that — and sometimes those are multiple, two or three things that could happen on the same play. You’d have to react to them differently based on exactly how the play unfolded.”

Calhoun was caught in a numbers crunch last season, with a bunch of players with experience in the program ahead of him on the depth chart. It’s clear now he was engaged even when he was a spectator.

“I would say it’s just learning from the leaders on the team day by day, but I kind of learned from the guys that had been doing it before me and trying to get a better understanding of how they see the defense; learning the roles has allowed me to play a lot quicker and be more comfortable in my role,” he said. “So, I think moving forward into this year, watching those guys, really getting a better understanding of the whole defense, it allowed me to kind of be where I am now.”

Special team ace — Cody Davis out

The Patriots ruled out core special teamer Cody Davis for Sunday’s tilt with the Chiefs as he recuperates from a rib injury suffered against the Raiders. Davis is New England’s leader with three special teams tackles and serves in the key role of personal punt protector — the last line of defense for Jake Bailey … The Patriots listed five players as questionable: Julian Edelman (knee), running back Sony Michel (quadriceps), defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf), and guard Shaq Mason (calf) … Edelman sounds like he’s a full-go. “I mean, if you like competition, this is the game you want to play in,” he said. “This is the defending champs. They’re a good football team on all three sides of the ball.” … The Patriots signed linebacker Michael Pinckney to the practice squad. The former Miami Hurricane standout is an undrafted rookie who recently recuperated from sports hernia and labrum injuries. Defensive tackle Xavier Williams was released to make room.

