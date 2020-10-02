The Red Sox will have a high draft pick in 2021. Here are some of the top prospects they might consider

Baseball America has projected the Sox to take a position player at No. 4 in its latest mock draft , which also reveals which players are expected to be chosen first. Here’s a look at Baseball America’s top 5:

It’s a long way off until June, but the Red Sox picking near the top of the draft should evoke some excitement among fans, particularly if you consider that it would be the team’s highest draft pick since 1967. That year, the Sox took righthanded pitcher Mike Garman at No. 3.

The Red Sox' 24-36 record in the pandemic-shortened 60-game season may have earned them a pick as high as fourth in the 2021 MLB draft, although the final order has not been set.

1: Pirates: Kumar Rocker, P (Vanderbilt)

2: Rangers: Adrian Del Castillo, C (Miami)

3: Tigers: Brady House, SS (Winder Barrow, HS, Winder, GA)

4: Red Sox: Jordan Lawlar, SS (Dallas Jesuit HS)

5: Orioles: Jack Leiter, P (Vanderbilt)

The rigthhanded Rocker is the headliner of the draft and it is tough envisioning a scenario where he might drop to the Sox. As one American League scout put it, “Rocker is a different dude. A beast.”

Nevertheless, that same scout reiterated that much could change and it’s hard to get a real gauge of where a player might land, especially with college — and high school — baseball seasons getting cut short or being eliminated, and the fact that there was no Cape Cod League. Other summer ball opportunities were limited this summer, which complicated scouts' normal evaluation process.

Rocker’s father, Tracy, was an NFL defensive lineman. Those traits were passed down to Kumar, who is 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds. He has dominated college baseball with a ton of sliders, another AL scout said.

“He combines safety with plenty of upside to make him the easiest choice for the first pick at this point,” Baseball America wrote in its scouting report. “As a high schooler, Rocker was a legitimate first-round talent, and he’s improved his control and refined his game since joining the Commodores.”

The Sox need pitching, but the prudent thing to do would be to take the best available player.

If Lawlar fell to the Sox, they would get a good shortstop.

“We have very high grades on Lawlar,” an evaluator said. “Sounds like a special player across the board with solid defense at shortstop. I think a better Paul DeJong type. Steady shortstop more than just flashy and smooth. He’s balanced.”

The same evaluator said that on a 20-80 scouting scale, they have “60s everywhere and a chance for 70s” for Lawlar.

A name that will certainly be intriguing for the Sox is Jack Leiter, the son of former big league pitcher Al Leiter. Behind Rocker, Leiter is arguably the best pitching prospect in the draft. He is a 6-foot, 195-pound righthander whose freshman season at Vanderbilt was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. He made four appearances and had a 2-0 record in three starts with a 1.72 ERA before the shutdown.

“Leiter isn’t very physical, but Al’s son pitches,” said the scout. “He had some control issues and will be eligible [for the draft] as a sophomore. He sits 89-94 [miles per hour] with some cut and possesses two breaking balls. He’s polished for his experience level. He can really spin the baseball.”

Still, the evaluation process is still a little bit behind, considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s going to be such a weird draft with no Cape Cod League, missing season last year,” the scout added. “Less information that we have had in years.”





Del Castillo appeared in 18 games before the University of Miami’s season was stopped, and had 19 hits in 53 at-bats, with two homers and 15 RBIs. House played shortstop in high school but MLB.com reported some scouts also see him having potential as a pitcher.

Other players MLB.com identified as top draft prospects include Jud Fabian, an outfielder at Florida; Christian Little, a righthanded pitcher at Christian Brothers High in St. Louis; Braylon Bishop, an outfielder at Arkansas High in Texarkana, Arkansas; Matt McLain, a shortstop/outfielder at UCLA; Luke Leto, a shortstop and pitcher at Portage Central High in Portage, Michigan; and Tyree Reed, an outfielder at American Canyon High near San Francisco.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.