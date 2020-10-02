Sam Dilley, Silver Lake make adjustments to top Plymouth North in boys' soccer

“He jumped, and at the peak of his jump, chested it down to himself,” said Silver Lake coach Dan Correia. “It was a really impressive play.”

In the third quarter, the junior received a cross from senior Brett Ghelfi on the left side. But instead of heading the ball — a move now penalty-worthy because of the MIAA’s COVID-19 modifications — Dilley absorbed it with his chest and fired a strike into the net.

Perhaps no game-winner sums up high school soccer in 2020 as clearly as Sam Dilley’s decider for the Silver Lake boys Friday afternoon.

His tally lifted the Lakers to a 2-1 Patriot League win over visiting Plymouth North in Kingston.

Advertisement

The Eagles took a 1-0 advantage early before Ghelfi tied it up on a penalty kick. Throughout the first half, both teams worked to adapt to the sport’s new rules.

Silver Lake goalie John Devine flips after making a save in the first half Friday as teammate Mason Sweeney looks on. DebeeTlumacki

“Every team’s kind of in the same boat in that respect,” Correia said. “There’s the fitness that’s needed wearing masks, obviously the rule changes, and then even the refs to a certain extent have to unlearn how they’re used to calling and managing a game.”

On the sideline, Correia’s coaching tactics needed to adjust as well. With no chances to call timeouts, and quarterly breaks inserted into the game, substitutions and shifts change.

“If you see something early, you have to try to verbally correct things . . . otherwise you have to wait until the 20-minute mark.”

The Lakers have been running practices to mimic the new modifications as much as possible. Nabbing a win in this new environment, after also trailing for a portion of the game, provides a confidence boost for Correia’s young squad.

Silver Lake's Stephen Gallagher (left) beats a sliding Benjamin Young of Plymouth North to the ball. DebeeTlumacki

“It’s hard to necessarily predict who’s going come out on top because you don’t know how teams are going to adapt to those rules,” he said. “We also have a lot of new faces, so for them to come out and get a win in their first varsity game was a step in the right direction.”

Advertisement

Nauset 6, Monomoy 0 — Seniors Anthony Lovati and Chris Pombo tallied two goals apiece for the Warriors in the Cape & Islands win.

Whitman-Hanson 2, Duxbury 1 — Jack Allen connected in the 60th minute on a one-time volley from Peyton Collins before Collins netted the winner at 74:00 on a direct free kick from 25 yards out in the Patriot League win. Duxbury rallied with a tally from Will Gallagher but was unable to score the tying goal.

Boys' cross-country

Billerica 23, Tewksbury 32 — Freshman Ryan Leslie (15:13.1) led all runners while junior Connor Doherty (15:44.8) finished third in the Indians' Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Lowell 16, Chelmsford 47 — Senior Joeben Jacobs (15:04), Matt Morneau (15:10), Nathan Peterson (15:11), and Ryan Courtney (15:26) went 1-2-3-4 for the victorious Red Raiders on the 2.75-mile course at Shedd Park in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Quincy/North Quincy 24, Scituate 31 — Matt Francouer and Vinh Tran legged out second- and third-place finishes to propel Quincy/North Quincy on the 2.46-mile course.

Whitman-Hanson 16, Silver Lake 45 — Theo Kamperides completed the 5K course in 16:51, classmate Liam Cafferty (17:55) was second, junior Nathan Tassey third (17:59), and junior Gordon Johnson fourth (18:54) for the Panthers.

Girls' cross-country

Lowell 19, Chelmsford 40 — Sophomore Annie Gillman completed Chelmsford’s 3-mile course in 22:06.7 as the Red Raiders captured six of the first seven places in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Classmate Amelia Kelley was second in 22:10.9.

Advertisement

Tewksbury 22, Billerica 34 — Senior Makayla Paige (17:49.3) paced the field and junior Maci Chapman (18:37.2) finished second as host Tewksbury ran past the Indians in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Field hockey

Ipswich 2, Manchester Essex 1 — Senior captain Rowan Galanis set up junior Lexi James for the tying quarter in the second quarter and then tallied the winner unassisted in the third quarter for the Tigers in the Cape Ann League win. Morgan Bodwell was stellar in goal.

Pentucket 4, Triton 2 — Sophomore Haley Dwight and junior Lana Mickelson both notched a pair of goals to help the Sachems overtake the Vikings in the Cape Ann League.

Rockport 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Senior Tess Campbell scored a pair of goals and Lucy Twombly added another in the season-opening Cape Ann win for the Vikings.

Boys' golf

Franklin 157, Attleboro 195 — Jack Peterson (37), Nolan Norton (37), and Jack Hagerty (40) paced the Panthers to the Hockomock League win at Franklin Country Club.

North Reading 142, Pentucket 106 — Pentucket junior Ava Spencer and North Reading freshman Isabel Brazone shared top honors with 34 points apiece in the Hornets' Cape Ann League win at Hillview Golf Course. Paired together, Spencer and Brazone were tied after eight holes and then parred the ninth to each finish at 1-over 37.

Norwood 223, Millis 232 — Senior captain Jared Shea shot an even-par 33 to lead the Mustangs (2-1) to the Tri-Valley League victory at Pinecrest Golf Club.

Advertisement

Rockport 123, Hamilton-Wenham 120 — Junior twins Will (30 points) and Jack Cahill (25) led the Vikings (3-2) at Rockport Golf Club.

Girls' soccer

Hingham 6, Marshfield 0 — Sophomore Sophie Reale struck for four goals as the Harborwomen presented new coach Sarah Dacey with a convincing Patriot League victory in her debut.

Whitman-Hanson 4, Notre Dame (Hingham) 0 — After a scoreless first 20 minutes, Kelsee Wozniak (2 goals) collected an Olivia Borgen feed, dribbled in on the keeper and scored into the open net. Five minutes later, Kayla Cassidy connected from 18 yard out to double the margin and the Panthers were on their way to the Patriot League victory. Wozniak and Lauryn Fostello finished off the scoring in the second half. Defenders Ava Melia, Emily Leitch, Makenna Marshall and Abby Carew were solid in front of keepers Kylee Colclough and Reese Codero.

COVID-19 updates

On Friday, the state’s Energy and Environmental Affairs office updated guidance for youth/amateur sports related to spectator numbers for outdoor venues.

▪ In Phase 3 Step 1 Communities, the guidance still only allows no more than 50 spectators.

▪ In Phase 3 Step 2 Communities, the guidance now allows no more than 100. Indoor venues are still limited to one spectator per player under 21.

. . .

With Saugus no longer deemed high-risk for COVID-19 by the state’s Department of Public Health, shifting from ‘red’ to ‘yellow’ on Wednesday, the Sachems are now pushing forward with the Fall I season. Effective Friday, Saugus will field teams in boys' and girls' soccer, field hockey, and golf. Tryouts/practices will begin Saturday, Oct. 10. Football, fall cheer, girls' volleyball, and cross-country have been moved to the MIAA’s Fall II season. Saugus is asking families to provide transportation.

Advertisement



