Two more Titans test positive for COVID-19, bringing outbreak up to 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A person familiar with the situation says two more Tennessee Titans players tested positive for COVID-19, raising the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

The NFL already had postponed the Titans' game Sunday against Pittsburgh. That came a day after the league said it hoped the teams would play Monday or Tuesday. But another positive test result Thursday led to the postponement.

Then two additional positive test results came in Friday, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans had announced the latest results.