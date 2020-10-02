President Trump kept a busy schedule before testing positive for COVID-19

President Trump kept a busy schedule during the last several days before his positive test for COVID-19, which he announced early Friday. Here’s a look at the president’s public schedule for the last several days. Though he announced his COVID-19 test results on Friday, it’s unclear when he may have contracted the virus. The listing from the White House does not include all of the president’s meetings or activities:
Thursday
Trump held an event with supporters at his Bedminster, N.J., golf resort and later delivered remarks at a fund-raiser. Trump held the events despite the White House being aware since Wednesday evening that adviser Hope Hicks had likely come down with coronavirus, according to the New York Times. The Associated Press reported that several aides in contact with Hicks canceled plans to travel with Trump to Bedminster.
Advertisement
Wednesday
The president flew to Minnesota, where he was greeted by a handful of public officials and spoke to supporters who gathered at the airport to see his arrival. He held a fund-raising event at a private residence in Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon before holding a Make America Great Again rally in Duluth, Minn. He was accompanied by White House staff including Hicks, chief of staff Mark Meadows, son-in-law Jared Kushner, adviser Stephen Miller, and others, according to a pool report.
In recent days, Meadows has held meetings with members of the US Senate and Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Fox News reported on Friday that Meadows' most recent COVID-19 test was negative.
Tuesday
In his only public event of the day, the president flew to Cleveland with First Lady Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and several members of his staff — including Hicks — to participate in the debate with former vice president Joe Biden. The president and his guests were largely mask-less during the debate, according to NBC News.
Advertisement
Monday
President Trump held an event in the Rose Garden with top White House officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, to announce the expanded coronavirus testing for the nation’s schools.
He also held an event on the White House lawn with members of Congress to survey a truck produced by Lordstown Motors.
Sunday
Trump held a press conference in the White House briefing room, and later held a reception for Gold Star families.
Saturday
President Trump met with faith leaders at the White House before appearing with Amy Coney Barrett to announce her as his choice to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He later held a Make America Great Again rally in Middletown, Penn.
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.