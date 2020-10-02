President Trump kept a busy schedule before testing positive for COVID-19

President Trump kept a busy schedule during the last several days before his positive test for COVID-19, which he announced early Friday. Here’s a look at the president’s public schedule for the last several days. Though he announced his COVID-19 test results on Friday, it’s unclear when he may have contracted the virus. The listing from the White House does not include all of the president’s meetings or activities:

Trump held an event with supporters at his Bedminster, N.J., golf resort and later delivered remarks at a fund-raiser. Trump held the events despite the White House being aware since Wednesday evening that adviser Hope Hicks had likely come down with coronavirus, according to the New York Times. The Associated Press reported that several aides in contact with Hicks canceled plans to travel with Trump to Bedminster.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey for a fund-raiser in Bedminster. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Wednesday

The president flew to Minnesota, where he was greeted by a handful of public officials and spoke to supporters who gathered at the airport to see his arrival. He held a fund-raising event at a private residence in Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon before holding a Make America Great Again rally in Duluth, Minn. He was accompanied by White House staff including Hicks, chief of staff Mark Meadows, son-in-law Jared Kushner, adviser Stephen Miller, and others, according to a pool report.

In recent days, Meadows has held meetings with members of the US Senate and Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Fox News reported on Friday that Meadows' most recent COVID-19 test was negative.

From left, deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino, director of Oval Office operations Nicholas Luna, senior adviser Jared Kushner, senior adviser Stephen Miller, and counselor to President Trump Hope Hicks depart the White House for Minnesota. Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

President Donald Trump is applauded by supporters as he spoke at a campaign rally in Duluth, Minn. ERIN SCHAFF/NYT

Tuesday

In his only public event of the day, the president flew to Cleveland with First Lady Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and several members of his staff — including Hicks — to participate in the debate with former vice president Joe Biden. The president and his guests were largely mask-less during the debate, according to NBC News.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump (left) and Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden during the first presidential debate. Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

First lady Melania Trump (left), Ivanka Trump (center), and Eric Trump (right) at the presidential debate. Scott Olson/Getty

Monday

President Trump held an event in the Rose Garden with top White House officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, to announce the expanded coronavirus testing for the nation’s schools.

He also held an event on the White House lawn with members of Congress to survey a truck produced by Lordstown Motors.

Vice President Mike Pence delivers an update as President Trump listens during an event at the White House. Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Sunday

Trump held a press conference in the White House briefing room, and later held a reception for Gold Star families.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House last Sunday. AL DRAGO/NYT

Saturday

President Trump met with faith leaders at the White House before appearing with Amy Coney Barrett to announce her as his choice to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He later held a Make America Great Again rally in Middletown, Penn.

President Donald Trump with Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her children in the Oval Office, prior to publicly announcing her nomination to the Supreme Court. DOUG MILLS/NYT





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.