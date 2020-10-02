As the coronavirus has spread, world leaders have not been spared.

Some leaders have been gravely ill — including Johnson, who was hospitalized for a week with the illness, which has killed at least 1 million people worldwide and infected more than 34 million. Others like Bolsonaro appeared to have had only mild cases. In Nigeria, a top aide to President Muhammadu Buhari died of the coronavirus in April.

With his positive coronavirus test, President Trump joins the ranks of others like Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain and President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil who have been infected. Also having tested positive are the presidents of Bolivia, Guatemala, and Honduras and the prime ministers of Armenia and Russia.

As the coronavirus has spread around the globe, world leaders have not been spared.

Here are some of the world leaders who have fallen ill and how they handled it.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain

Johnson, 56, who in the early part of the pandemic resisted a lockdown and social-distancing measures, contracted the virus in March. He was later hospitalized, spending three nights in an intensive care unit, and deputized the country’s foreign secretary to carry out his duties.

After Johnson was released from the hospital in April, he thanked Britain’s National Health Service, saying that it had “saved my life, no question.”

Returning to office in late April, he adopted a more somber and cautious tone, a stark contrast to his initial insistence that Britain would contain the coronavirus without lockdown measures. He eventually brought in such restrictions for nearly two months and warned about the risks of resuming regular public life too quickly.

His government’s approach since then has been mixed. During the summer, Johnson encouraged people to return to working in offices to help restart the economy, and offered patrons a government-subsidized discount to eat at restaurants and pubs.

With a second wave of the virus now bringing thousands of new cases every day, Johnson’s government again introduced tighter restrictions in England last month, including limits on the size of social gatherings across the country and local shutdowns in places with larger outbreaks. The government is also encouraging people to work from home if they are able to.

To date, Britain has been the worst-hit country in Europe, with more than 56,000 reported deaths.

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil

Like Trump, Bolsonaro was cavalier about the coronavirus, calling it a “measly cold.” Even as Brazil became one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, he attended political rallies, shook hands with supporters and went around without a face mask.

The approach caused both uncertainty and political upheaval, with Bolsonaro firing one health minister in the spring, only to have the minister’s successor resign one month later over the president’s chaotic response to the pandemic. To date, more than 144,000 people in the country have died from the virus.

Bolsonaro, 65, tested positive in July. Although he said he experienced aches and a fever, his case appears to have been mild. Experts said his quick recovery reinforced the stance of some supporters — and Bolsonaro — that the threat of the virus could be dismissed.

After later testing negative, he posted a tweet including a picture in which he appears to be smiling and giving a thumbs up while brandishing a box of hydroxychloroquine pills, the anti-malaria medicine promoted by Trump as a remedy for the virus, despite a growing scientific consensus that the drug is not effective in treating COVID-19.

“His illness was not even able to teach him how to fight the disease,” Luiz Henrique Mandetta, the health minister who was fired by Bolsonaro in April after defending social distancing rules, told the Financial Times last month. “He remained in denial.”

President Juan Orlando Hernández of Honduras

Hernández, 51, tested positive in June along with his wife and two aides, and was treated for pneumonia. He initially vowed to keep working as he displayed mild symptoms, but his health quickly worsened. For days, he remained in a “delicate” situation, doctors said, as he was hospitalized and needed oxygen.

President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala

Giammattei, 64, said last month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus — on the same day that the Central American country reopened its borders and allowed in international flights after a six-month closure.

Giammattei, a former surgeon who walks with crutches after suffering sclerosis in his youth, said his health condition made him a “high-risk” patient.

“My symptoms are very mild. Up to now, I have body aches. It hurt more yesterday than today, like a bad cold,” Giammattei told a local radio station, vowing to keep working from home.

Prince Albert II of Monaco

Prince Albert, 62, was apparently the first head of state to test positive for the coronavirus when the diagnosis was disclosed in a statement from his office March 19. The palace later reported that he emerged from a 14-day period of self-isolation “in good health.”

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin of Russia

Mishustin, 54, who became prime minister in January, was hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus in April. Russia initially boasted a low mortality rate, but the country’s have since spiked.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada.

Trudeau, 48, was the first leader of a major industrialized country to go into self-isolation in March after his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trudeau said he looked after his three young children while hosting daily meetings with his cabinet or discussing strategies to contain the spread of the virus with other leaders like Johnson and President Emmanuel Macron of France. Trudeau, who displayed no symptoms, didn’t take a test but stayed in self-isolation for nearly three weeks.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Merkel, 66, also self-isolated in March after her doctor tested positive for the coronavirus. But after receiving several negative test results, she returned to office in early April.