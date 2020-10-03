17 new deaths, 600 new cases from COVID-19 in Mass. Saturday

The latest coronavirus figures Saturday also come as the nation’s attention was on President Trump , who tested positive for the disease and was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday afternoon.

As of Saturday, there were more than 1 million global deaths due to COVID-19 and more than 34.7 million cases reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the US, there have been more than 209,000 deaths and more than 7.3 million cases.

Seventeen new deaths in Massachusetts due to the coronavirus were reported Saturday by the state’s public health department, which also announced 600 additional confirmed cases of the disease.

In Massachusetts, the three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday was 16,the state reported Saturday. In recent days, that figure has wavered between an average of 10 on Sept. 24 to a high of 18 on Sept. 28.

A total of 9,292 deaths have occurred among confirmed cases of the disease, the state reported Saturday. There have been 131,814 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

The number of new people who received molecular tests for the disease grew by 13,813 Saturday, and brought the statewide total to nearly 2.3 million, according to the department.

The seven-day average positive rate for those tests was 1.1 percent as of Friday, the state reported. The metric, which is calculated from all tests administered, is closely followed by public health officials. That average had dipped as low as .8 percent for several weeks last month before ticking upward again in recent days.

The state also offers on its dashboard a different measure of test positivity: daily positive tests per people tested. That number reached 3.4 percent on Friday, the state reported Saturday. Some experts have suggested that positive tests per people tested is a better measure of the pandemic.

Hospitals in Massachusetts were also reporting increasing numbers of people being treated for COVID-19. As of Friday, the three-day average of patients with the disease was 424, the state said.

A week earlier, on Sept. 25, the state reported that average was 373.

Two hospitalswere also using surge capacity to treat coronavirus patients Friday, the state said.

Martin Finucane of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.