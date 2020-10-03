Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Western Massachusetts: Highlights from Pittsfield last week included two ruddy ducks at Richmond Pond and two horned grebes at Onota Lake. There were two common gallinules at the Cogall Beach Road marshes in Richmond. A ruddy turnstone was reported from the Great Barrington Airport. An eastern wood pewee and a Nelson’s sparrow were reported from Taft Farms in Great Barrington. There were two wood thrushes and a gray-cheeked thrush at Linear Park in Williamstown.

Greater Boston: Reports from Point of Pines in Revere included eight black skimmers and two pine siskins. At Rumney Marsh, also in Revere, sightings included a clapper rail, four pectoral sandpipers, four Nelson’s sparrows, and a saltmarsh sparrow. At Franklin Park in Boston, observers found a black-billed cuckoo and a dickcissel. A yellow-breasted chat was spotted on Deer Island.

Central Massachusetts: At Westborough Wildlife Management Area, sightings included a sora, a barn swallow, two gray-cheeked thrushes, a clay-colored sparrow, two white-crowned sparrows, a yellow-breasted chat, and a dickcissel.

South Shore: At Richmond Pond in Acoaxet, observers found a Eurasian wigeon, three blue-winged teals, a cackling goose, two soras, and four common gallinules. Elsewhere in Acoaxet there were four northern shovelers and two pectoral sandpipers. There was a clay-colored sparrow at the Bridge St Boat Launch in Westport.

North Shore: An American avocet continues at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge on Plum Island. In Gloucester, reports included a black-headed gull at Eastern Point and a glaucous gull at the Jodrey Fish Pier.

Nantucket: A yellow-throated warbler was seen on Tuckernuck, as well as an ovenbird, a Connecticut warbler, a Cape May warbler, and a cerulean warbler. There was a Hudsonian godwit at Eel Point and a little blue heron on the flats off Washington Street.

