COVID-19 outbreak reported at Middleton jail

“Like with so many other areas across the state, we are seeing a surge in this highly-contagious illness and this is despite having the most rigorous of health and safety protocols in place,” Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger said in a statement.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday night that 25 inmates, 21 employees and two contractors had tested positive for coronavirus at the jail in Middleton.

A COVID-19 cluster at a jail in Middleton continues to grow after the town was moved into the red zone for coronavirus risk last week .

None of the cases required hospitalization and each case showed mild symptoms, the sheriff’s department said. All inmates and and staff are now being tested, the statement said.

Middleton officials reported the virus outbreak at the jail to residents in a statement Wednesday, anticipating the town would be added to the state’s list of high-risk communities later that day.

The outbreak started as a cluster in one ward that had spread to two others in the facility by Wednesday, according to the statement, which was signed by the Middleton town administrator and public health director.





Since the beginning of the pandemic, Middleton has reported a total of 218 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 118 inside the jail and and 100 in the rest of the community. Six people have died and 92 have recovered, according to the town’s data.

The sheriff’s department said Saturday that no cases had been reported at the department’s Pre-Release Center in Lawrence or at the Women in Transition Program in Salisbury.

The Middleton jail is closed to the general public and movement within the jail has been minimized to slow the spread, the sheriff’s department said.

Officials said since the beginning of the pandemic, the jail is cleaned and sanitized 24 hours a day, masks are mandatory and social distancing is enforced.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.