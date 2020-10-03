Dozens of homemade explosive devices found in Monterey home

The warrant was obtained through an investigation into the sale and creation of illegal homemade M Class explosive devices, the district attorney’s office said.

Police found explosive components, including powder, and finished destructive devices while executing a search warrant on a home on West Road, according to the statement.

A man is facing multiple charges after officials discovered dozens of homemade explosive devices in a Monterey home Friday, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The statement did not identify the types of M Class devices. Multiple agencies, including the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, were involved in the investigation, the statement said.

According to the ATFE website, the class includes high-powered fire works, such as an “M-80,” or “M-100 Silver Salute,” that exceed federal limits on safety for consumer fireworks.

The State Police Bomb Squad took the devices to a secure location where they were detonated. Investigators do not believe there is a direct threat to the public at this time, according to the statement.

A Monterey man, whose name has not been released, will be summonsed to court on multiple charges related to the illegal possession, manufacture and sale of the explosive devices.

The investigation remains ongoing.

“The investigation began when a concerned citizen reported suspicious activity,” the statement said. “Public safety officials appreciate their coming forward. There have been several such incidents in the state this year of people making their own explosives.”

To report illegal explosives, contact the local police department or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-8682-9229.

