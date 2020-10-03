High speed crash kills 22-year-old Revere man; 20-year-old man critically injured

A 22-year-old Revere man died and his passenger suffered critical injuries after crashing at “a very high rate of speed” on Route 95 in Norwood early Saturday morning, according to State Police.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a speeding car on Route 95 northbound in Sharon, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio in a statement.

The driver, Wildan Tmusic, refused to pull over and “fled at a very high rate of speed.”