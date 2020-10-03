High speed crash kills 22-year-old Revere man; 20-year-old man critically injured

A 22-year-old Revere man died and his passenger suffered critical injuries after crashing at “a very high rate of speed” on Route 95 in Norwood early Saturday morning, according to State Police.
Shortly after 2:30 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a speeding car on Route 95 northbound in Sharon, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio in a statement.
The driver, Wildan Tmusic, refused to pull over and “fled at a very high rate of speed.”
Moments after the trooper began pursuing the car, it crashed while still traveling at a very high rate of speed near Exit 11 in Norwood, Procopio said. EMS and the local fire department responded to the scene.
Tmusic was brought to the Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Procopio said in the statement.
The 20-year-old man who was his passenger, also of Revere, was transported to Boston Medical Center, according to the statement.
No other cars were involved in the crash, Procopio said.
