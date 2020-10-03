Marchers in Chelsea decry Breonna Taylor death, decision

Taylor, a Black emergency room technician was fatally shot in her Louisville, Ky., home in March. A grand jury declined to charge the white police officers who shot her with homicide, but charged one of the officers with endangering her neighbors.

“The Breonna Taylor verdict was unjust,” said Kyle Umemba, 27, a Chelsea resident who organized the march with his mother and sister. “We’re all humans. We’re all in this together.”

CHELSEA — Outrage over the death of Breonna Taylor and the recent decision of a grand jury not to prosecute the officers who shot her continued in the streets of Chelsea Saturday as about 60 protesters marched through the downtown.

Advertisement

The Chelsea march followed other protests over the decision around the country, including a march that drew thousands in Boston on Sept. 15. Taylor’s death has been the subject of protests for months.

Saturday’s march in Chelsea set off from City Hall and looped around the city’s downtown, with protesters chanting Taylor’s name. The marchers were followed by a repurposed school bus that has joined protests across the country.

“She’s been laid to rest, but for her, her family, and her city, we are here to celebrate her life and cry over the decision of those who killed her,” Umemba’s mother, Joan Cromwell, 53, told marchers.

Jayanna Newson, left, and her mother Laurel, were at a rally at Chelsea City Hall . Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

During the march, the lifelong Chelsea resident and president of the Chelsea Black Community organization, said the racism raised by the Taylor case is present in Chelsea, despite its large nonwhite population.

“Racism isn’t only between Black and white, but Black and brown as well,” Cromwell said. “People assume that because this is a majority-minority community it is not happening. It is.”

She and her children organized a march in June, which has already brought changes in the city, according to the family. The Chelsea City Council recently voted to fund a “diversity, equity, and inclusion” office in city government, one of their requests, they said.

Advertisement

“It does take a conversation to bring about change,” Cromwell said.

Jon Dor, 24, of Randolph was among the marchers. “You got to pick your fight, as I see it, and this is our fight," he said, speaking of a movement for racial justice that began after a video released in the spring showed a Black man dying in police custody.

“I guess all we’re asking for is the decency of a human being,” he said.

Megan Crain during a rally at Chelsea City Hall. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Protest organizers also encouraged participants to register to vote, fill out the 2020 census, and get tested for COVID-19.

In commemoration of Taylor, participants let loose about a dozen purple balloons, which sailed away over City Hall and into the distance.

Behind the small crowd of marchers, the school bus stood out, adorned by basketball hoops and murals.

The “Hoopbus” has been traveling the country ― driven by a former Oscar Meyer “wienermobile” driver — since August to support justice movements and opportunities for dialogue, according to one of the members of the project, Tyler Thompson, 25.

Thompson, a Los Angeles resident who has been on the bus since it began its tour through at least 15 states from California, through the South and up to Massachusetts, said despite all the cultural differences he has seen at protests in those states, he has learned that there were ultimately many more commonalities.

Advertisement

“You can solve a lot of nonsense if you let people talk it out,” he said before the march.

And after seeing the anger and anguish across America — and experiencing the headaches and complications of driving an old school bus across it — Thompson said what’s needed most of all is connection.

“People need the same type of love,” he said.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.