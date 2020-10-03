New England news in brief

A 22-year-old Revere man died and his passenger suffered critical injuries after crashing at “a very high rate of speed” on Interstate 95 early Saturday morning, according to State Police. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a speeding car on I-95 north in Sharon, State Police said in a statement. The driver, Wildan Tmusic, refused to pull over and “fled at a very high rate of speed.” Moments after the trooper began pursuing the car, it crashed while still traveling at a very high rate of speed near Exit 11 in Norwood. EMS and the local fire department responded to the scene. Tmusic was brought to the Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 20-year-old man who was his passenger, also of Revere, was transported to Boston Medical Center, according to the statement. No other cars were involved in the crash.





MONTEREY

Explosive devices seized from home

A man is facing multiple charges after officials executed a search warrant at a home on West Road and discovered dozens of homemade explosive devices and components, the Berkshire district attorneys’ office said. Police seized explosive components, including powder, and finished destructive devices during the search on Friday. The warrant was obtained through an investigation into the sale and creation of illegal homemade M Class explosive devices, the district attorney’s office said. The statement did not identify the types of M Class devices. Multiple agencies, including the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, were involved in the investigation, the statement said. According to the ATFE website, the class includes high-powered fireworks, such as an “M-80,” or “M-100 Silver Salute,” that exceed federal limits on safety for consumer fireworks. The State Police Bomb Squad took the devices to a secure location where they were detonated. Investigators do not believe there is a direct threat to the public at this time, according to the statement. A Monterey man, whose name has not been released, will be summonsed to court on multiple charges related to the illegal possession, manufacture, and sale of the explosive devices. The investigation remains ongoing.

PITTSFIELD

Woman fatally shot in vehicle

A homicide investigation is underway after a 22-year-old woman died of a gunshot wound she suffered while traveling in a car on Robbins Avenue Friday night, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said. Cassandra Brouthers died at Berkshire Medical Center, where she was taken after officers found her suffering from a gunshot wound around 9 p.m., prosecutors said in a statement. Investigators believe she was a passenger in a car traveling on Robbins Avenue when she was shot, the statement said. The shooting is not believed to be random and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9705 or text PITTIP with a message to TIP411 (847411).





WORCESTER

No trick-or-treating at houses

The ciy has asked people to not go trick-or-treating door to door this Halloween. The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports the decision was reached because of the city’s designation as being at higher risk for transmission of the coronavirus combined with guidance from the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. City officials recommend socially-distanced pumpkin carving; a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of items to look for while admiring house decorations from afar; having a small, open-air costume parade; and holding a virtual Halloween costume contest. (AP)

FRYEBURG, Maine

Fall fairs going virtual

The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of 26 local fairs. That includes fairs ranging from the Bangor State Fair, which typically attracts about 50,000 people, to the Houlton Fair, which takes place astride the Canadian border. Some of the events have tried to salvage the season with virtual versions. The state would ordinarily be gearing up for the Fryeburg Fair, which dates to 1851 and employs hundreds of people in western Maine. The event is moving online this year from Oct. 4 to 11. Even the fair’s cow impersonating event, called “Moo-La-Palooza,” is moving online. “Our first priority is to protect the health and safety of our community as well as the thousands of visitors who come to our rural town and fairgrounds each year,” fair organizers said in a statement. The fair hopes to be back next year. Organizers have already booked a week in October 2021. (AP)



