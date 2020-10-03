Pittsfield woman, 22, fatally shot while riding in a car

Police are investigating a homicide after a 22-year-old woman died of a gunshot wound she suffered while traveling in a car in Pittsfield Friday night, officials said.

Around 9 p.m., Pittsfield officers responded to the area of Robbins Avenue and Bradford Street, according to a statement from the office of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

Officers found Cassandra Brouthers, 22, of Pittsfield, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was brought to Berkshire Medical Center, where she later died, the statement said.