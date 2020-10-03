Pittsfield woman, 22, fatally shot while riding in a car

Police are investigating a homicide after a 22-year-old woman died of a gunshot wound she suffered while traveling in a car in Pittsfield Friday night, officials said.
Around 9 p.m., Pittsfield officers responded to the area of Robbins Avenue and Bradford Street, according to a statement from the office of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.
Officers found Cassandra Brouthers, 22, of Pittsfield, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was brought to Berkshire Medical Center, where she later died, the statement said.
Investigators believe Brouthers was a passenger in a car that was traveling on Robbins Avenue at the time of the shooting. The shooting is not believed to be random, and there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to the statement.
Advertisement
Harrington expressed condolences to Brouthers' loved ones, and denounced gun violence.
“We will not tolerate gun violence in Berkshire County,” Harrington said. “The Pittsfield Police are conducting a thorough investigation to hold the perpetrator accountable.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau Tip Line at (413) 448-9705 or text PITTIP with a message to TIP411 (847411).
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.