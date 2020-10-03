Shattuck Awards to honor a dozen city workers and civic leaders

Ten city employees will receive Public Service awards and two City of Champion awards will be presented to a business and to a nonprofit leader during a celebration that will be held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A dozen city workers and civic leaders will be honored Tuesday for their efforts to make Boston a better place to live and work during the 35th annual Shattuck Awards.

Each recipient has quietly played a unique role in city government and services. They’ve dealt with builders, library patrons, senior citizens and work on the front lines of technology, public health and cancer research.

Collectively, they represent decades of unmatched service and dedication to their respective fields. The Boston Municipal Research Bureau has bestowed the Public Service awards named for its former longtime chairman on 270 honorees since 1985, the nonpartisan organization said.

“Each recipient exemplifies the integrity, initiative, leadership and commitment to the public good that Henry L. Shattuck personified as Chairman of the Research Bureau for 17 years and as a Boston City Councilor for 8 years,” the bureau said in a press release.

The Shattuck City Champions honorees this year are Stephanie Brown, chief executive of Casa Myrna, the city’s largest provider of domestic and dating violence prevention services, and Dr. Laurie H. Glimcher, president and chief executive of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Brown has spent her career working to eradicate domestic violence and advocate for victims. "She has worked to reframe how our communities view domestic violence as well as changes needed in laws to protect survivors,” according to a biography provided by the research bureau.

Glimcher is the first woman to be named president and CEO of Dana-Farber and her work has led to discoveries in immunology, the bureau said in her biography. “Dr. Glimcher is a passionate visionary whose many discoveries were made here at home in Boston, but impact the world,” the bureau said.

City employees receiving Public Service awards this year are Maureen G. Anderson, senior manager, Public Facilities Department; John P. Campbell, senior project manager, Boston Planning & Development Agency; Thomas Caulfield, senior data processing systems analyst, department of Innovation & Technology; Kevin P. Coyne, purchasing agent, Procurement Department; Mary Beth Kelly, outreach and engagement specialist, Age Strong Commission; Stacey Kokaram, director of the Office of Public Health Preparedness, Boston Public Health Commission; Agneris Y. Lopez, special library assistant/instruction and technical support, Boston Public Library; Lugardy Raymond, environmental compliance inspector, Environment Department; Hagop Jack Yessayan, director of enrollment operations, Boston Public Schools; Lisa Zinck, program supervisor, Boston Center for Youth & Family Services.





