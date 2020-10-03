Trump supporters traveling in car caravan through Massachusetts to Nashua

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson told the news station that participants would pass through towns, including Braintree Natick, and Lexington, before heading to New Hampshire.

WCVB-TV reported Saturday morning that hundreds of vehicles were headed to the rally in Nashua . In an online posting, organizers for the caravan to the New Hampshire border event said they would travel to the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua.

Supporters for President Trump are traveling Saturday from Plymouth to Nashua, N.H., where they plan to hold a rally, according to organizers.

“We’re going to, you know, spend time there together, you know, talking about supporting the president, what we need to do in the last 30 days” before the election next month, Hodgson said.

After the rally, Hodgson said, “there will be a number of people who will go out and knock on doors.”

Saturday’s rally comes as Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and several senior Republicans and White House aides tested positive for coronavirus. Trump was hospitalized Friday afternoon.

Hodgson said rally participants are praying for the president, the first lady, and those who have come down with the disease.

The president is strong and committed, Hodgson said, and expected Trump will get through the coronavirus.

“We’re going to be right there for him,” he told WCVB-TV.

