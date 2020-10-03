Trump’s dangerous beliefs — and his party’s

I find myself staring at photographs from the last week , thinking about all of the people in the president’s orbit who had no option but to risk catching the coronavirus with which President Trump is now ill.

The Secret Service officers surrounding him at his MAGA rally in Pennsylvania. The children standing behind him in the Oval Office as he feted Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. The airport employees working among the maskless, yelling thousands at an event in Minnesota. The members of the military saluting him as he passed them on his way to Air Force One.

And about the people outside the frames: the gardeners and kitchen staff and cleaners and waiters who could not protect themselves or their loved ones, because they work for a reckless man who built a reelection strategy on pretending the pandemic is overblown — even if it meant falling to infection himself.

And not just himself. The circle of those infected in Trump’s White House outbreak continues to widen, including politicians and advisers who made the reckless choice to buy into Trump’s denialism, and workers who had their choices taken from them.

In this one growing cluster is the whole story of this chaos presidency.

We’re all connected. That was true centuries ago, in March, when the pandemic first blew this country off its shaky moorings. And despite Republican efforts to pretend otherwise, it is truer than ever now. Failing to provide adequate health care for grocery store workers makes us all more susceptible to infection; leaving laid-off waiters without enough unemployment assistance to cover rent wounds the whole economy.

This pandemic has exposed the abject failures of this president, who played it down, sidelined scientists, held irresponsible rallies, and spewed misinformation that endangered millions, all in an effort to win reelection.

Protect the nation he was sworn to serve? Trump was so committed to the con that he couldn’t — wouldn’t — even protect himself.

The pandemic has also exposed the intellectual vapidity of the individualism with which the GOP is obsessed, the uselessness of treating personal responsibility as the principal basis for public policy, the dangerousness of the notion that the misfortunes of the unluckiest among us affect only themselves.

Those images of Republican revelers crammed together in the Rose Garden without masks last weekend make it plain they think personal responsibility is for lesser people.

Since this crisis began, the president has made it clear that cities and states — especially those populated by those who didn’t vote for him — bear the responsibility for protecting themselves from the virus. Many Republican governors have taken the approach that it’s not their responsibility either — that acting to protect their citizens by shutting down bars or issuing mask mandates violates their small-government faith.

How could it be otherwise, given the fact that today’s GOP is allergic to most aspects of government — which is, after all, the embodiment of our responsibility to one another? Their deformed notion of what this country stands for yields armed protesters storming capitals for their right to crowd together and be maskless. It leaves work the government should be doing — providing good access to medical treatment, or adequate child care — to Go Fund Me appeals or benevolent billionaires. It makes middle class people who part with thousands in federal taxes worship a president who paid just $750, though his tax avoidance means there is less money for their own roads and schools.

Trump may be sick, but the whole country is ailing.

The president’s approach to the virus is but an extreme version of a governing philosophy decades in the making. When individualism is your highest ideal, it makes little sense that citizens would endure months of lockdowns for the common good. Or that they’d wear masks often, given that doing so largely protects others. Of course this president, who cannot fathom why a soldier would risk dying for his country when there is nothing in it for him, doesn’t see how we have a responsibility to anyone besides ourselves. Of course he kept others in the dark about the risks to which he was exposing them, including fans who paid up to $250,000 to be close to him at a New Jersey fund-raiser on Thursday.

Now that a cluster has emerged among people GOP leaders and voters care about, the whole world can trace the course of his callousness. They can see how, sooner or later, breaking the social contract comes back to bite you.

Of course, none of this helps those workers unwillingly endangered by the president’s recklessness over the last week. They did their duty, in the service of a man who doesn’t know the meaning of the word.

And they’ll keep doing it, even though masks are still optional in the White House.

