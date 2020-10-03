Who in President Trump’s inner circle has tested positive for COVID-19? Here’s a breakdown

Republican senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee, who are pictured in the second row at the center and far right, respectively, have announced they have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a White House Rose Garden ceremony on Sept. 26 that is linked to at least 6 positive cases.

At least six people who have announced positive diagnoses attended a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden last Saturday, where Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his choice to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court. Those who attended sat in close quarters, and most were not wearing masks.

After President Trump announced he and his wife, Melania Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus, multiple people who spent time with the president at the White House or on the campaign trail have said they received positive test results.

Multiple people who have recently met with the president have announced they tested negative for COVID-19, but it can take several days for someone who has been exposed to the virus to feel symptoms or test positive.

Here’s a list of the president’s associates who have tested positive for COVID-19.

President Trump and Melania Trump

In a tweet early Friday morning, the president announced he and Melania had tested positive for the virus. The president, who was experiencing what aides said was coughing, congestion, and fever, was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday as a precaution.

When the president, who is 74, was at the White House, he received a single 8-gram dose of polyclonal antibody combination drug while also taking zinc, vitamin D, melatonin, aspirin and famotidine, a heartburn medicine. Late Friday night, Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, said the president was “doing very well” and had begun taking Gilead Sciences’ antiviral drug Remdesivir. Trump was “not requiring any supplemental oxygen,” the statement said.

The president had a busy schedule in the days leading up to his Friday announcement, having traveled to multiple different states for various events.

On Saturday evening, after the event at the Rose Garden, he traveled to Middletown, Pa., for a campaign rally. On Tuesday, he flew to Cleveland with Melania, Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump, and members of his staff, including Hicks, to participate in the first presidential debate with former vice president Joe Biden, and on Wednesday, he went to multiple events in Minnesota, before going to Bedminster, N.J., for a fundraiser on Thursday.

Melania Trump, who is 50, was experiencing a mild cough and headache.

Hope Hicks

Hope Hicks, a senior aide to the president, traveled with him on Air Force One and Marine One multiple times this past week. Hicks reported feeling symptoms of the virus during a trip with the president to a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday, and tested positive on Thursday, according to the Washington Post. She self-isolated while on the flight back to Washington, D.C., after the rally Wednesday night.

Hope Hicks, left, Jared Kushner, center, and White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino, right, walked toward Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on Wednesday. Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Ronna McDaniel

McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, announced Friday she had tested positive for COVID-19, and the New York Times reported she is experiencing mild symptoms.

McDaniel was last with the president last Friday, according to the Times, and got her positive test result on Wednesday. She has been at her home in Michigan since then.

Republican Senator Mike Lee

The Utah Senator and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Twitter Friday morning that he had tested positive for the coronavirus after “experiencing symptoms consistent with allergies” and getting tested.

The Senator said he tested negative when he visited the White House Saturday to attend the Rose Garden event. He will isolate for the next 10 days and “be back to work in time to join my Judiciary Committee colleagues in advancing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett," he said in the statement.

Sen. Mike Lee stepped out of the West Wing to watch as President Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, on Sept. 25. Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Republican Senator Thom Tillis

The North Carolina Senator, who is also a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement Friday night he tested positive for COVID-19.

His rapid antigen test showed that he is infected, but he does not have any symptoms and is “feeling well,” the statement said.

Tillis said his coronavirus test came back negative at the White House where he attended the Supreme Court nomination ceremony on Sept. 26. He was wearing a mask at the event.

Rev. John Jenkins

The president of Notre Dame announced Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He sought a test after learning a colleague he had been in contact with had tested positive.

Jenkins attended the White House ceremony where Trump announced Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court. He was seen shaking hands with others at the event and not wearing a mask. He later sent a letter to the school community apologizing for his actions.

About 18 faculty members at the university who traveled to Washington, D.C., for the event had been tested for the virus Friday and were awaiting their results. All of them were tested earlier last week before attending the ceremony and none tested positive at the time, the Washington Post reported.

Faculty and students at the South Bend, Ind., campus have expressed concerns that those who went to the White House ceremony could potentially bring the virus back to campus and expose students and staff, according to the Post.

Notre Dame President Father John Jenkins is pictured in the back right as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, spoke with others at the Sept. 26 White House event. Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Kellyanne Conway

Trump’s former adviser said late Friday night that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Conway said on Twitter she has a “light cough” and is “feeling fine,” adding that she has begun quarantining in consultation with physicians.

Conway was not wearing a mask when she attended the Sept. 26 Rose Garden announcement.

Attorney General William Barr spoke with Kellyanne Conway at the Rose Garden ceremony on Sept. 26. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Bill Stepien

Trump’s campaign manager tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a campaign spokesman said.

The 42-year-old is experiencing mild flu-like symptoms, Politico reported.

Stepien traveled on Air Force One with the president and Hicks to Cleveland for Tuesday’s debate. He was also with the president in the White House on Monday, according to Politico.

After Hicks tested positive on Thursday, members of the reelection campaign were tested for the virus. Justin Clark, Trump’s deputy campaign manager, tested negative, along with others, and Clark will oversee the campaign’s headquarters while Stepien recovers, Politico reported.

Three White House journalists test positive

In addition to those who work closely with Trump, whether from the White House or his campaign’s headquarters, three journalists who cover him received positive test results Friday.

One of the journalists, who was not identified, was at the Rose Garden event on Sept. 26. He also rode in the press pool van that followed Trump as he played golf on Sunday, according to the White House Correspondents' Association. He began to experience symptoms on Wednesday, according to the Washington Post.

Another journalist covered the White House press briefing on Sunday and tested positive on Friday, the Post reported.

Michael Shear of the New York Times is one of the journalists who has tested positive. Shear told the Post he went to the White House on Saturday but did not cover the Rose Garden ceremony. Shear traveled to Pennsylvania on Air Force One with the president that night to cover Trump’s rally. He told the Post the president briefly spoke to reporters in an off-the-record conversation on the plane on the way back to Washington, and the president was not wearing a mask.

Who has tested negative?

Multiple people who have been in contact with the president or others in his orbit who have since tested positive have said they received negative test results. However, it can take multiple days for someone who has been exposed to the virus to test positive.

Here’s a list of people who have tested negative since the president announced his diagnosis on Friday:

Mike Pence, the vice president, and his wife, Karen

Joe Biden, the former vice president and Democratic nominee for president, and his wife, Jill

Kamala Harris, California Senator and Democratic nominee for vice president

William Barr, the attorney general of the United States

Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House

Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff

Amy Coney Barrett, Supreme Court nominee

Steve Mnuchin, treasury secretary

Mike Pompeo, secretary of state

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and adviser

Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Senator

Material from the Globe’s wire services was used in this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.