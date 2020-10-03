Trump’s symptoms are said to be ‘very concerning’ as virus infects more GOP allies

“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning, and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care,” Meadows told reporters outside Walter Reed Military Medical Center, where the president was flown Friday evening and will remain for at least a few days. “We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

While the doctors maintained that Trump was “doing very well” and in “exceptionally good spirits” after his first night in the hospital with the coronavirus, Mark Meadows, the chief of staff, provided a more sober assessment and warned that the next two days would be pivotal in determining the outcome of the illness.

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s vital signs were “very concerning” over the past day and he is not out of danger, the White House chief of staff said Saturday, contradicting a rosier picture painted by the president’s doctors on television just minutes before.

Meadows’s remarks were attributed to a person familiar with the president’s health in a pool report sent to White House journalists in keeping with ground rules that he set for the interview. But a video posted online captured Meadows approaching the pool reporters outside Walter Reed after the doctors' televised briefing and asking to speak off the record, making clear who the unnamed source was.

Advertisement

The mixed messages, which came even as the virus spread to a widening swath of Trump’s allies, only exacerbated the confusion and uncertainties surrounding the president’s situation. During their briefing, the doctors refused to provide important details and gave timelines that conflicted with earlier White House accounts, leaving the impression that the president was sick and began treatment earlier than officially reported.

Two people close to the White House said in separate interviews with The New York Times that the president had trouble breathing Friday and that his oxygen level dropped, prompting his doctors to give him supplemental oxygen while at the White House and transfer him to Walter Reed where he could be monitored with better equipment and treated more rapidly in case of trouble.

Advertisement

During the televised briefing, Dr. Sean P. Conley, the White House physician, said the president was not currently receiving supplemental oxygen Saturday but repeatedly declined to say definitively whether he had ever been on oxygen.

“None at this moment and yesterday with the team, while we were all here, he was not on oxygen,” he said, seeming to suggest that there was a period Friday at the White House when he was.

Conley likewise appeared to indicate that the president was first diagnosed with the virus Wednesday rather than Thursday night when Trump disclosed on Twitter that he had tested positive. While describing what he said was the president’s progress, Conley said Trump was “just 72 hours into the diagnosis now,” which would mean midday Wednesday.

Asked about that, Conley did not clarify but said that Thursday afternoon “we repeated testing and, given clinical indications, had a little bit more concern.” Late that night, he said “we got the PCR confirmation that he was” positive. Trump attended campaign events on both Wednesday night and Thursday without wearing a mask and gathering hundreds of supporters who likewise were not taking precautions against the virus.

Dr. Brian Garibaldi, another physician treating the president, also said that Trump had received an experimental antibody therapy “about 48 hours ago,” which would have been midday Thursday — before the confirmation test that Conley said came back positive that evening and a full day before the White House disclosed the treatment Friday.

Advertisement

The confusion came from a briefing where Conley and his team offered a relentlessly positive assessment of Trump’s condition.

“This morning the president is doing very well,” Conley said. “At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made.”

The doctors said Trump had been free of fever for 24 hours and had blood pressure and heart rates that were normal for him. Asked why he moved Trump to the hospital, Conley said, “Because he’s the president of the United States.”









Trump amplified that buoyant tone in a Twitter message Saturday afternoon. “Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!” he wrote. “Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!”

Meadows later tried to walk back his earlier comments.

“The president is doing very well,” he told Reuters. “He is up and about and asking for documents to review. The doctors are very pleased with his vital signs. I have met with him on multiple occasions today on a variety of issues.”

The outbreak infected a third Republican senator Saturday as Ron Johnson of Wisconsin reported testing positive as did former governor Chris Christie of New Jersey, who helped prepare Trump for the debate Tuesday. In the course of barely 24 hours, the president, his wife, campaign manager, party chairperson, senior adviser, former counselor, and now three Republican senators have all tested positive, along with several reporters.

Advertisement

The White House medical unit was investigating Trump’s announcement of his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court last weekend as a likely source of the virus’s spread. More than a half-dozen people who attended the event or were with the president flying to a campaign rally in Pennsylvania later in the evening have now tested positive.

While the ceremony itself was outdoors in the Rose Garden, most in attendance other than reporters were not wearing masks or keeping socially distant. A number also joined Trump and Barrett inside the White House for a reception, again without masks and in some cases shaking hands and hugging.

With the election just 31 days away, White House officials sought Saturday to project as much of a business-as-usual image as possible, insisting that the president can govern the country from his hospital bed and there was no need to transfer power to Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump has been suffering from a cough, congestion, fatigue, and a fever, according to people informed about his condition, and some of the symptoms worsened as Friday progressed including the drop in oxygen level that alarmed the president. Plans for him to convalesce at the White House were abruptly scrubbed in favor of sending him to the hospital for what officials said would be a few days.

Advertisement

One reason, according to an administration official, was that it would be better for the president to leave while he could still walk on his own rather than risk getting sicker and having the politically damaging image of him needing assistance to be transported to the hospital later.

At Walter Reed, doctors put Trump on remdesivir, an antiviral drug that has hastened the recovery of some coronavirus patients, which came after other treatments while the president was still at the White House.





Melania Trump, who also is sick, remained at the White House. The rest of the president’s family tested negative but were being retested since it can take time before the virus is detectable.





Among those who tested positive Saturday was Christie, who was at the Barrett announcement a week earlier. The former governor said he had checked into a hospital in New Jersey Saturday as a precaution because of a “history of asthma.”

Two of the three senators who have now tested positive for the virus, Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, were also at the events and serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee, further complicating a confirmation drive that was already testing speed limits and a razor-thin majority to get done before the election, as Trump has insisted.

Johnson was not at the event because he was quarantining from a previous exposure. He returned to Washington Tuesday, his office said, and attended a lunch with Senate Republicans that included Lee and Tillis. He was tested again Friday.

If all three Republicans were unable to vote, then majority leader Senator Mitch McConnell would not have enough support to force through confirmation. Because two moderate Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have indicated they oppose installing a new justice before the election, that would leave McConnell with 48 Republicans to 47 Democrats and the two dissenting Republicans.

On Saturday McConnell said the full Senate would not meet this coming week as planned. However, Senator Lindsey Graham, chair of the Judiciary Committee, said the panel would meet Oct. 12 to begin considering Barrett’s nomination.

But Republicans may need contingency plans . One option being discussed was holding the Judiciary Committee vote in the Senate chamber with the infected senators perched in the galleries overlooking the floor, far from their colleagues.

Democrats complained about the Republican persistence in the face of the infections.

“To proceed at this juncture with a hearing to consider Judge Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court threatens the health and safety of all those who are called upon to do the work of this body,” Senator Dianne Feinstein of California and the rest of the committee’s Democrats said in a letter to Graham.

The president’s illness forced him off the campaign trail with only a month until the Nov. 3 election. leaving it to Pence to pick up the burden.

The Trump campaign announced Saturday that Pence would host an unspecified campaign event Thursday in Peoria, Ariz.







