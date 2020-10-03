The Grocery Stories: Front-line fatigue

Six months later, with Labor Day — the unofficial resetting of our clocks — passed, and what seemed like endless isolation, people are busting out. Add to that, schools are resuming in whatever form. Roads are raging. Nonessential businesses have reopened. And the aisles of my store thrive.

Six months ago, when the coronavirus pandemic took hold, the aisles of the grocery store where I work as a clerk felt sterile. The unknowns and fear of COVID-19 — should we wipe delivery packages, canned goods? — loomed greater. With limits on the number of people allowed in essential stores, and an eerie emptiness on highways and streets, somehow in our collective quiet and sheltering at home, stress could be kept in the 6-foot space between us.

Yet experts foresee another wave of the coronavirus this fall and winter. Despite high numbers of new COVID-19 cases as the pandemic persists, it seems many people are carrying on as if more than 208,000 human beings aren’t already dead.

Families with children or elderly parents are shopping together. Many people have stopped social distancing. People are attending gatherings without masking.

I binge watch Jane Austen movies, “Keeping Faith,” “Hart of Dixie” (seriously).

“It’s not over,” my colleagues and I say to each other. It’s not over.

A woman approaches my register. On autopilot, my body braces in self-protection. Does she know protocol? Where will she stand?

Like many, she positions herself to the side of the Plexiglass shield, putting a space of two feet between us. I say what I do: “If I can ask you, please stand behind the Plexiglass.”

The shift in her eyes — the new barometer for reading faces — suggests that she’s either indignant about my request or thinks I should be on Ativan for my anxiety. She snorts such a laugh that my colleague turns to see what is happening.

I line every mask I wear with disposable filters.

My stomach tightens. In an even voice, I say, “We are exposed to hundreds of people a day.”

Her expression changes. She moves behind the glass.

I put my head down and process her order. I have grocery doula fatigue.

When we leave for home, we ought to be able to leave the store at the store. Yet the impact of the pandemic comes with us.

“I always worry, not about myself, but about bringing something home to my parents,” said one of my colleagues, Stephen, 31, who moved back home about five months ago. His parents are in their early 60s.

Stephen’s uncle, a hospital worker, caught the virus in the early stages. In the end, he passed it to his mother, and within a month they both died.

“To see that and knowing it could be me and my family…” his voice trailed off.

“My day-to-day stress is mostly about the customers,” he said. “What kind of customer am I going to get in my line? Will they have the mask halfway down or try to come toward you? It’s stressful to have a job where you have to be friendly and help customers out, but you have the pandemic. You can’t have this customer be so close or talk to you without a mask.” Stephen works two full-time jobs — as an aide at a private high school for autistic students and at the supermarket. He catches up on the news late at night, describing the news about the pandemic and racial inequality as overwhelming.

He does photography and enjoys editing images. He hikes.

“Hiking clears my mind in a sense, where I can gather my thoughts and appreciate what I have,” he said.

During the height of outbreaks in the Northeast, my colleague Patti’s husband was undergoing chemotherapy. She would immediately shower before seeing her husband, who was working from home in their basement.

Now, Patti, 56, said, “I have gotten this attitude like ‘I am over it’ because it gets me through the day.”

Patti power-walks three miles a day with her husband.

“My biggest fear is actually happening right now," said Joi, 24, another colleague. “Customers and managers are kind of thinking things are back to normal, and they’re not. We still have to take these precautions. I do fear walking into work. It’s a lot. We’re there eight hours and we’re around a lot of people.”

She works, showers, exercises, and showers again.

“I work out to calm down,” Joi said. "Then I relax and watch TV or read. I try to stay positive because if I don’t, I’ll drive myself crazy. I don’t think they understand how stressful it is for us.” Joi has asthma and lives with her mom and grandparents, all of whom have underlying health issues.

Before she clocks in, she prays for herself and her co-workers. She’s cut back her hours.

I understand my own stress when I am jarred at work, like several weeks ago. An older couple approached.

What I see first is that the wife wears her surgical mask down at her neck.

“Do you have lemons?” she shouts.

“Miss, I need to ask you to raise your mask,” I say.

“Do you have lemons?“ she continues, swatting her hand as if I were an annoying fly.

“Ma’am, please raise your mask,” I say.

That’s when she walks over and stands next to me, shaking her hands dismissively in my face.

I call for a manager. When I turn back, she is gone. Her husband stands next to the Plexiglass. Their cart with two watermelons awaits me.

“I don’t put myself at risk every day to have somebody shake their hands in my face,” I say afterward to my manager, who nervously laughs.

I take a few minutes in my car to try and clear my head.

I cry.

I went home that day after working only two and a half of my eight-hour shift. That’s when I recognize the cumulative impact on me.

“I think after all this, I am going to have post-traumatic stress disorder,” I said in a phone conversation with my friend Jill.

“I got news for you — you already do,” she said.

I glance at my bracelets: a protection cord blessed by the Dalai Lama and my RGB beads. I thump my thymus. I feel gratitude.

I live.

Mary Ann D’Urso’s column appears regularly in the Globe.