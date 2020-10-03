BC falls short, suffers first loss in ACC setback vs. North Carolina

“I don’t think you’re rusty,” he said. “You’ve got two more weeks to work and practice and get better and feel fast.”

Maybe the No. 12 Tar Heels would be rusty with so much time off?

If there was any advantage that Boston College’s football team enjoyed hosting a North Carolina team that had been idle for three weeks since its season opener against Syracuse, Eagles coach Jeff Hafley didn’t see it.

If anything, Hafley saw a Tar Heels team that had an eternity to get ready for one game.

“The nice thing for them is they’ve had two weeks to prepare for us and they’re fresh and they’ve probably got guys back who have been injured and they’re probably excited to play too,” Hafley said

Advertisement

For one half, Hafley couldn’t have been more prescient. The Eagles had to deal with a UNC team that was firing on all cylinders and found themselves fortunate to be down 21-16 at the half. Quarterback Sam Howell threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns with one interception on 7 of 14 passing in the first half.

But when the Tar Heels had a chance to shut the door on the Eagles in the second half, they sabotaged themselves with stagnant offense, head-scratching penalties, and questionable play-calling that kept BC alive.

UNC left the door wide open for BC to steal a win. The Eagles walked right up to the threshold, getting a touchdown pass from Phil Jurkovec to C.J. Lewis that cut their fourth-quarter deficit to 24-22 with 45 seconds left.

The Eagles needed a two-point conversion to force overtime. Jurkovec tried to squeeze in a pass at the goal line. Instead Trey Morrison intercepted it and and ran it back the length of the field for a “Pick 2” conversion that helped the Tar Heels pin BC with its first loss of the season, 26-22, Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium.

Advertisement

The Eagles fell to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tar Heels, meanwhile, improved to 2-0 (2-0 ACC).

The Eagles are now 2-19 in their last 21 games against ranked opponents going back to 2014.

Up 24-16 midway through the fourth quarter, a Tar Heels offense that had been efficient most of the day against BC stalled out on a drive that could have iced it midway through the fourth quarter. When kicker Grayson Atkins missed a 47-yard field goal with 5:46 left, the door was left open for the Eagles.

Transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who guided the Eagles' fourth-quarter comeback against Texas State a week ago, was primed to do the same when the Eagles took over at their own 31.

He completed 8 of 11 passes for 64 yards to get the Eagles in striking distance. The Eagles had to deal with the good and bad sides of flags flying.

What would have been an interception by UNC safety Don Chapman was waved off by a pass interference call. What would have been a Jurkovec touchdown to C.J. Lewis was called back after Lewis pushed off his defender in the end zone.

Pushed back to third and goal from the North Carolina 22, Jurkovec hit Hunter Long for a 22-yard pass that would’ve been a touchdown had running back David Bailey not been whistled for holding. The next play, facing third and goal again from the 32, Jurkovec took a shot at the end zone intended for Lewis and a pass interference call on UNC corner Obi Egunba made it worthwhile.

Advertisement

The penalty gave the Eagles new life and they took advantage four plays later, when Jurkovec found Lewis for a 6-yard touchdown that set up the two point conversion.

Still, despite throwing for 313 yards on 37-of-56 passing, Jurkovec couldn’t pull out another comeback. Hunter Long led all Eagles receivers with nine catches for 96 yards.

Howell finished with 225 yards on 14-of-26 passing with two touchdowns. Tar Heels running back Michael Carter rushed for 121 yards on 16 carries.





The Eagles had to deal with a UNC team that was firing on all cylinders and found themselves fortunate to be down 21-16 at the half. Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns with one interception on 7 of 14 passing in the first half.

He led a 12-play, 83-yard opening drive, capped by a 24-yard touchdown pass to Khafre Brown to give UNC an early 7-0 lead with 7:35 remaining in the first quarter.

The Eagles responded with a 35-yard field goal by Aaron Boumerhi that cut UNC’s lead to 7-3 with 3:46 left in the first.

With weapons up and down the depth chart, the Tar Heels didn’t necessarily need any help eating up yardage. But kicker Danny Longman gifted them a short field with a 28-yard kick that went out of bounds and set UNC up with at its own 42.

Advertisement

Howell devoured that distance with a 28-yard pass to Brown and then a 20-yard run to the BC 8. Running back Michael Carter got the Heels down to the goal line, stretching at the end of a 7-yard carry but coming up short. Then Javonte Williams finished it off with a 1-yard plunge hat pushed the lead to 14-3.

Another field goal from Boumerhi, this one from 27 yards with 12:34 left in the first half, kept the Eagles within striking distance, 14-6. BC’s defense needed to keep the Heels from completely running away with the momentum of the game and they got a big play when Jahmin Muse came rushing around the end to hit Howell in his throwing motion and send his pass attempt helicoptering in mid-air. Cornerback Brandon Sebastian was there to win the trip drill, coming down with the interception at the UNC 5.

BC capitalized three plays later when Jurkovec hit David Bailey in the flat for a 5-yard TD pass that cut UNC’s lead to 14-13.

BC looked like it was going to find a way to go into the locker room trailing by 1 despite UNC’s firepower. All the Eagles had to do was contain Howell for one possession.

They had UNC in a second-and-20 situation at the BC 42. Eagles defensive end TJ Rayam came around the edge and had Howell in his crosshairs, but Howell nimbly stepped up in the pocket, and bounced outside to buy more time to find an open man.

Advertisement

Straddling the line of scrimmage, Howell saw Williams flash across the middle of the field. Howell hit him in stride and Williams dashed up the hash marks, slipping a couple tacklers, on his way to end zone for a 41-yard TD that made it 21-13 with 1:09 left before intermission.

Officials reviewed the play to make sure Howell didn’t cross the neutral zone. By rule, his entire body would have had to go beyond the line of scrimmage. It didn’t.

The touchdown pass was Howell’s second of the game and gave him his first game this season with multiple touchdown passes after throwing at least two in all 13 games last year.

With less than a minute left, the Eagles managed to march into field goal range and set up Boumerhi for a 30-yard field goal that pulled BC within 21-16 at the half.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.