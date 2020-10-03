BC’s secondary was winged vs. North Carolina

Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley was hopeful the 6-foot, 200-pound graduate transfer from Maryland might be healthy enough to take the field, but his status was still uncertain as the week progressed.

Still dealing with the lingering effects of a physical game last week against Texas State, Boston College went into their matchup Saturday against No. 12 North Carolina thin in the secondary as safety Deon Jones sat out with an elbow injury.

Jones, who notched 51 tackles in 21 games over two season with Maryland, transferred to BC in March and started each of the Eagles first two games at free safety.

When Jones went down in the second quarter chasing down Bobcats receiver Trevis Graham Jr. , it left the Eagles with just three safeties. Freshman Kam Arnold was thrown into the fire as the Eagles rallied to put together a come-from-behind win.

BC allowed just 229 passing yards and gave up just 39 yards through the air in the fourth quarter.

Hafley was pleased with what the secondary was able to do despite being short-handed.

“There’s pluses and minuses we took away from that game with our DBs,” Hafley said before the game. “I liked the way they competed, I liked the way they finished. But then there are certainly things we have to do better and we’re going to do better.”





Carolina’s schedule gap

When UNC’s Sept 19 matchup against Charlotte was canceled for COVID-related reasons, the Tar Heels were left with a three-week gap between their Sept. 12 season opener and Saturday’s trip to Chestnut Hill

As odd as it was for UNC to go so long between games, it was just as unusual for BC to prepare for a team that had only played once. Typically, this far along in the season, a coaching staff would have game film to study.

But all they had to work with on UNC was the Tar Heels' 31-6 season-opening win against Syracuse. So the Eagles coaching staff had to pull tape on UNC from last season.

“You only get the one game from this past year, which always makes it harder,” Hafley said. “It’s always nice once you get to like week 3 or 4 of a season and you have this year’s players, this year’s offense and this year’s tendencies. So with just one game, you look back at all of last year and then you look at the last year and you try to figure out what they’re going to be.”

Perfect marks again

The Eagles completed another round of COVID-19 testing before Saturday’s game with no positive results.

BC has administered 4,000 tests since players and staff returned for voluntary workouts in June with just one positive result.

ACC protocol requires teams to test three times per week — once three days before the game, again the day before, and again within 48 hours of the end of the game.

Ranked struggles

Entering Saturday’s game, the Eagles owned an ugly track record against ranked opponents. The last time they beat a ranked team was 2018 when they stunned Miami, ranked 25th in the USA Today Coaches' Poll. The last time they beat a team ranked in the AP poll was 2014 when they beat Southern Cal. Since 2014, they’re 2-18 against ranked teams. Since joining the ACC in 2005, they’re 10-35 . . . .Along with Jones, freshman receiver Justin Bellido, sophomore defensive back Tyler Days, sophomore linebacker Vinny DePalma, redshirt freshman defensive back Connor Grieco, freshman defensive back Jio Holmes, freshman tight end Hans Lillis, sophomore tight end Joey Luchetti, junior long snapper Tito Pasqualoni, sophomore linebacker Joe Sparacio, sophomore receiver Ethon Williams, graduate receiver Kobay White and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Izaiah Henderson were all listed as unavailable.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.