Patriots-Chiefs game postponed after Cam Newton reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

The Patriots released a statement on Saturday morning saying that an unidentified player tested positive for the virus late last night and that he immediately entered quarantine.

Brian Hoyer will reportedly start in Newton’s place when the game is played, which ESPN is reporting will likely be Tuesday.

The Patriots' Sunday game against the Kansas City Chiefs will be postponed to Monday or Tuesday, the NFL announced, after New England quarterback Cam Newton reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Players, coaches, and personnel who interacted with the player, the team said, have been tested as of Saturday morning and all the tests came back negative.

Advertisement

ESPN reported that the Patriots were scheduled to leave for Kansas City at 1 p.m. and that the departure was “on standby.

The NFL’s statement said that there were positive cases on the Chiefs as well. NFL Network is reporting it is a practice squad player.

Newton’s positive test comes in the wake of the first COVID-19 outbreak in the NFL. On Tuesday, eight members of the Titans – three players and five staffers – tested positive. The number swelled to 18 by Saturday morning. On Friday, the Titans–Steelers game scheduled for Sunday – which had been postponed earlier in the week – was pushed to late October.

This story will be updated.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.