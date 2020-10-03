Golden Knights, goaltender Robin Lehner reach deal

Robin Lehner signed a $25 million, five-year contract with Vegas on Saturday that gives him some much-desired stability. Committing to Lehner gives the Golden Knights the same at the goaltending position while plunging one-time face of the franchise Marc-Andre Fleury into uncertainty. After signing a deal that pays him $5 million annually through the 2024-25 season, Lehner soaked up the accomplishment of finding a long-term landing spot. He had played for four different teams the past three seasons and is on his fifth organization, while battling addiction and mental health issues that were made more difficult by the constant movement. Lehner has a modified no-trade clause as part of the contract and believes staying in one place will help him personally and make him a better goalie . . . The Penguins awarded first-time All-Star goalie Tristan Jarry a three-year contract. The deal, which carries an average annual value of $3.5 million, likely means Pittsburgh is ready to move on from two-time Stanley Cup-winning netminder Matt Murray . . . The Arizona Coyotes placed Michael Grabner on waivers for the purpose of buying out the speedy forward’s contract. He had one year left at $3.775 million in salary and a cap hit of $3.35 million. Assuming Grabner clears waivers Sunday, the buyout will cost Arizona just over $2.5 million, trim money off the books next season and cost an extra $1.26 million in 2021-22 . . . The Philadelphia Flyers signed backup goalie Brian Elliott to a $1.5 million, one-year contract extension. The 35-year-old Elliott went 16-7-4 with a 2.87 goals-against average with two shutouts this season. He went 1-1 in two playoff starts as the backup to Carter Hart .

Justin Haley stormed into the second round of the Xfinity Series playoffs with a win at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, his third superspeedway victory of the season. Haley, who in 2019 won the Cup race in July at Daytona, has three career Xfinity Series victories, all this season, all on superspeedways, twice at Talladega and once at Daytona. Haley joined Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the only drivers in NASCAR to win three consecutive superspeedway races. The Earnhardts did it in the Cup Series. Haley, in a Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, joined Chase Briscoe as the only drivers locked into the second round of the playoffs. Four drivers will be eliminated after next week’s race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway . . . Will Power won the pole, then led every lap of IndyCar’s Harvest GP on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and held off hard-charging Colton Herta by 0.839 seconds. The Australian driver earned his fourth win for Team Penske on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile course. He’s won two of the last four IndyCar races and now has 39 in his career, tying Al Unser for fifth on IndyCar’s all-time list . . . The IndyCar Series will continue running the same engines each of the next two seasons. It also will be working with the same two engine manufacturers, Chevrolet and Honda, into the foreseeable future. IndyCar president Jay Frye announced the three parties agreed to delay the introduction of a new engine until 2023 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They also reached a multiyear contract extension, which fits neatly into the series' five-year plan that runs through 2028.

Soccer

Orlando extends streak

Daryl Dike and Junior Urso scored and host Orlando City beat the New York Red Bulls, 3-1, to stretch its MLS-best unbeaten streak to nine while the Red Bulls had their two-match win streak snapped . . . Alan Pulido had his first multi-goal game, Gianluca Busio had two assists and visiting Sporting Kansas City shut out the Houston Dynamo, 2-0 . . . Alejandro Pozuelo scored in the 76th minute, rallying Toronto FC to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union in East Hartford, Conn . . . Robert Beric and Francisco Calvo scored to help the Chicago Fire to a 2-2 draw with the Montreal Impact in Harrison. N.J. . . . Italian Serie A defending champion Juventus said its players will go onto the field Sunday against Napoli in Turin despite its opponents reportedly being banned from traveling because of coronavirus cases. This could force Napoli to forfeit the match, 3-0. Two Napoli players tested positive and Italian media reported that local health authorities prohibited the team from traveling and ordered the team and staff to self-isolate.

Miscellany

Ganna tops at Giro d’Italia

Newly crowned world champion Filippo Ganna won the opening stage time trial of the rescheduled Giro d’Italia cycling race in Palermo, Sicily. Ganna, an Italian who rides for Ineos Grenadiers, beat Joao Almeida by 22 seconds downhill time trial . . . During a virtual memorial service, John Thompson’s players, peers and friends, along with others who admired the Hall of Fame Georgetown University basketball coach, spoke in remembrance, focusing not on his success in the sport but how he affected their lives