The Heat are just trying to avoid a sweep, because their fate in the NBA Finals appears inevitable

Their culture and pride ensured that wouldn’t happen, but this NBA Finals matchup has turned into a “what if” series as the Lakers again coasted to a 124-114 victory without really being challenged.

ORLANDO – It’s a shame that so early in the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat have been relegated to playing for pride. In Game 2 Friday, they were without the two starters who did so much damage against the Celtics and looked like a team just trying to avoid getting blown out.

The Lakers spent years attempting to assemble this type of roster with essentially no weaknesses. Of course, acquiring LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a 12-month period turned Los Angeles into a contender. But general manager Rob Pelinka also surrounded those two with capable shooters, a still nimble and effective Dwight Howard at center, and a rejuvenated Rajon Rondo, who burned the aggressive Miami zone with three 3-pointers.

The emergence of Rondo may serve as a touchy subject for Celtics fans, who watched Rondo enjoy a stellar stretch in Boston before a torn ACL and the Celtics' rebuilding plan led to his departure six years ago. At age 34, Rondo has undergone a resurgence, especially as a shooter, and it was one of the reasons why the Lakers led for double-digits most of Friday night.

Rondo passed Steve Nash and the great Larry Bird to move into seventh place in postseason assists. For a player who has been maligned, sometimes deservedly, during his career and also bounced around during his post-Celtics stretch trying to find a home, it’s quite an accomplishment.

“Coming from where I’m from, obviously, I didn’t grow up with hoop dreams,” Rondo said. “The past names that I passed in the playoffs from Isiah [Thomas] to Michael [Jordan] to Kobe [Bryant] to Steve and Larry. I couldn’t even dream of that opportunity. I’m very fortunate and blessed to continue playing this game for this long. I played with a lot of great teammates that obviously made shots for me. That’s a team award. It’s not really an individual. That’s what makes me play this game.”

If you’re wondering how the Lakers are handling the Miami zone so well to combine for 240 points in the first two games, there’s really two reasons: James running the baseline and Davis in the middle.

The Celtics didn’t have close to either option in the Eastern Conference finals, although they could have had Jaylen Brown run the baseline more often. The Lakers missed 31 3-pointers, but peppered the Heat with 2-point shots.

Los Angeles was 33-for-50 on 2-pointers with Davis essentially taking target practice in the paint (14-for-19). Without Bam Adebayo, who missed the game because of a neck strain, the Heat had no one to adequately defend Davis, so he dominated in the paint. He collected eight offensive rebounds and turned many of those into put-backs.

James would run the baseline, make a move to draw two defenders, and then flip the ball to Davis over the zone. It was a case of two-man basketball with two of the top five players in the NBA. The Lakers had been criticized for not having a bona fide third star to join James and Davis but they really don’t need one.

Their complements weren’t stellar (a combined 20-for-52 shooting) but each had their moments. Six different Lakers hit at least two 3-pointers and if the Lakers can’t pound the ball inside the zone, they are trusting their shooters to hit 3-pointers.

A Heat team that looked so poised in the Boston series again played from behind in Game 2. It just didn’t have enough personnel to make a serious run. Goran Dragic missed the game after tearing his plantar fasciia while Adebayo begged to play but was denied by coach Erik Spoelstra.

Miami actually played a strong second half – shooting nearly 58 percent and getting to the free throw line 19 times – but it hardly mattered because the Heat couldn’t consistently get defensive stops. At this point, the Heat are just trying to play well enough to avoid a sweep. Their fate appears helpless.

“We’re never giving up,” forward Jimmy Butler said. “We’re going to fight and we’re going to ride with this thing until the wheels fall off. It’s not over. We’re just down 0-2, so we got to do something special. We’re capable of it and I wouldn’t want to be in the trenches with any other guys except for the ones that we have.”

The Heat don’t want to say it yet, but they’re outmanned, especially when they’re not completely healthy. The two players who say out Game 2 were the reason why they are in the Finals period. The Celtics didn’t have enough consistent shooters, a deep enough bench, or a dominant post presence to win the series. The Lakers have all three and it’s extinguishing the Heat’s spirit.

“In those moments of truth when we had opportunities to get the game closer, it usually seemed to end up in some kind of offensive rebound or something near the basket,” Spoelstra said. “But this is the deal and if you want something badly enough, you’ll figure out how to overcome it. They have great size and Anthony Davis is an elite player. We’re trying to get something accomplished and you just have to go to another level. That’s the bottom line.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.