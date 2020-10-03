Mel Reid moves into ShopRite Classic lead

In Portland, Reid closed with a 2-over 74 to tie for fifth after taking a two-stroke lead into the last day.

Two weeks after missing an opportunity in Portland, the 33-year-old Englishwoman shot a 5-under-par 66 to take the lead into the final round of the Shoprite LPGA Classic in Galloway, N.J.

Mel Reid gave herself another chance for her first LPGA Tour victory.

“Sometimes I get too quick and it kind of makes me quick on my swing,” Reid said. “So just take my time tomorrow I think. That is basically what we kind of took away from last week. I was just rushing things a little bit and probably hitting shots I wasn’t quite comfortable with. Tomorrow I’m going to take my time a little bit more, and hopefully it makes a bit of a difference.”

Advertisement

Reid eagled the par-5 ninth in a bogey-free round Saturday. She had a 15-under 198 total.

“I’m starting to get a little confidence and starting to feel like I can be one of the world’s best, so we’ll see,” Reid said “Just keep doing what I’m doing and stay humble and hopefully good things will happen.”

The three-time European Solheim Cup player has six victories on the Ladies European Tour.

Americans Jennifer Kupcho (65) and Jennifer Song (65) were tied for second.

Third-round leader Nasa Hataoka was 12 under after a 70.

Ryann O’Toole (67) and Kelly Tan (65) were 11 under. Brooke Henderson (65) was another stroke back.

Defending champion Lexi Thompson, winless since the June event last year, was 6 under after a 68.

The tournament is being contested at 72 holes for only the second time since it began in 1986. The additional round replaced the pro-am that was canceled because there are no spectators.

European — Tommy Fleetwood reveled in poor conditions to play himself into contention for a sixth European Tour title at the Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland.

Advertisement

Fleetwood defied gusting winds and constant heavy rain, which left parts of the course at the Renaissance Club under water, to card a 2-under 69 in the third round. He is two shots behind fellow Englishman Robert Rock at the top.

The last few groups finished in near darkness and Rock contemplated not continuing on the par-three 17th as he struggled to see the pin, but he parred the last two holes to complete an excellent 72.

Ian Poulter, Marcus Kinhult, and Wade Ormsby share second place alongside Fleetwood, but overnight leader Lucas Herbert slumped six shots off the pace after struggling to a 79.

“I loved every minute of it,” Fleetwood said. "It’s golf isn’t it? Let’s face it, with the money we play for these days it does not do any harm does it? It’s fine. I’d play in it every day if that’s what it took.''

Fleetwood ended his round with a birdie on the 18th

"It was pretty relentless,'' he said. “The rain didn’t stop for half a second and just got worse and progressively worse and windy throughout day. It was pretty tough towards the end.”

Poulter began the day two shots off the lead and remarkably played the first 11 holes in 2 under par before the worsening conditions contributed to four dropped shots in the last seven holes.

Advertisement

“I think it’s pretty good, I have to say,” Poulter said after his 73. "It was damage limitation whenever you missed a green or fairway and that was hard work. That’s as tough a day as I’ve seen on a golf course in 21 years.

"It was a shame towards the end it just got unmanageable really, but on the front nine I played some great golf. It’s really easy to sit here and just moan and say the golf course got unplayable, right. I’m not going to do that. I’m going to say it was a massive mental challenge, and we needed all of the greenkeepers' help to get us here.''

Victor Dubuisson, Adri Arnaus, and Gavin Green all shot 67in the slightly better early conditions that lifted the trio into a tie for sixth with England’s Andy Sullivan, who returned a 69.

Dubuisson was unbeaten on his Ryder Cup debut at Gleneagles in 2014 and reached a career-high of 14th in the world the same year, but began this week ranked 400th.