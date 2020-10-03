In moments like these, Bill Belichick’s steadiness is needed the most

It was a call filled, unsurprisingly, with many questions about how his team would handle football in the time of pandemic, how changes ranging from the cancellation of preseason games to the elimination of buffet lines, not to mention the league-high eight optional opt-outs his roster had already sustained, would affect preparation for the season.

This was back in early August, when the NFL was just getting back to work and baseball was the sport dealing with seemingly daily COVID-19 outbreaks that were postponing games, back when the Patriots were just beginning Phase 1 of their revamped training camp and Bill Belichick was conducting one of his first virtual news conferences of the season.

Belichick, as usual, answered them all in his signature Alfred E. Neuman way, a “What, me worry?” stance that, on its surface, might have come across as the usual Belichick schtick of say nothing, and then say even less. But really, what Belichick was doing represented so much more than the willingness to follow whatever protocols team and league health officials deemed proper to contain the spread of a highly contagious, potentially serious virus. Belichick was making sure to model the behavior he expected from his team, deflecting any potential hurdle not as something to be avoided or dreaded, but as something to be sized up and cleared.

In insisting that day, “I wouldn’t say any of it has been overwhelming,” Belichick was staying true to the person he has always been. No panic, just practicality. Wash your hands, maintain distance, be smart when you leave the facility, think not just of yourself but of your teammates and their extended families, and do what is right.

But even as the team made it through three weeks without a single positive test, coronavirus reared its ugly head anyway, reminding us all there is no time nor any excuse for being complacent.

Today, the Patriots need that attitude more than ever.

In the wake of news that quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, the Patriots had their scheduled Sunday afternoon blockbuster matchup in Kansas City postponed. It could be played Monday or Tuesday, but nothing at this point can be known for certain, not as continued testing of the rest of the Patriots roster needs to be cleared, not as the Chiefs face their own mini-outbreak with news that practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive.

Of course, the paramount issue is making sure Newton gets well, and the Patriots made that clear in closing their official Saturday morning statement this way: “The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority.”

In the meantime, it falls to Belichick to keep the team together, to get them ready for the next game, whenever it may happen, behind whomever might be at quarterback. This is where his unflappable demeanor and calm exterior are at their most valuable, why that day in August made me cast Belichick as the Patriots' secret weapon.

We’ve seen across three weeks how well he managed the roster changes that began with Tom Brady’s free agency departure and were solved with Newton’s late-summer signing and ascension to the starting role. The Patriots have been quick to forge a new identity in Newton’s image, not simply in the way he changes the game plan, but in the way he has brought joy to the equation.

Now, Belichick has to manage the uncertainty of moving forward amid the threat of the virus.

At the very least, it appears the Patriots will play their next game behind Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham. In and of itself, that’s not unusual, given the injury-riddled life of an NFL roster. It’s the timeline that’s different here, the shock of spending an entire week preparing a game plan built around Newton’s skills and growing mastery of the playbook and then being told at the last minute that he won’t be running it after all. And it’s the circumstances that are so different too, given the unprecedented global pandemic that has brought this all about, one that continues to hold us in its grip.

But everyone knew this season would include its own unique curveballs, and Belichick made it clear he appreciated that out of the gate. We can already imagine him hard at work, taking these extra days to devise a new game plan not predicated on Newton’s legs but (likely) on Hoyer’s arm, giving the veteran quarterback a chance to start in a system he has backed up before, when he played behind Brady.

Business in the 2020 NFL may be far from usual, but it’s still business, and Belichick will find a way to get it done.

That’s what he promised in August.

“We’ll just take it as it comes,” he said on the first Friday morning of camp. "Each step of the way I think may be a little bit different and require a little bit of thought and possibly creativity. Again, for right now, we’re basically in a Phase One situation or environment. That’s what we’re doing. We’re doing basically what we’re doing in Phase One, with, as I said, a few modifications. So, it’s fine, we’re being productive, we’re using the time that we have to definitely make strides.

“There are some things we can’t do. But we’re not going to focus on those. We’re going to look to the things we can do and make the most out of those. I think the players, the coaches and the entire organization have done a good job of that.”

We’re about to find out how much his belief is true

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.