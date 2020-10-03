Once again, TCU gets the better of Texas

TCU (1-1, 1-1 Big 12) is now 7-2 against Texas since joining the Big 12 in 2012. The Texas loss delivers another blow to the Big 12′s College Football Playoff hopes. The Longhorns (2-1, 1-1) and Oklahoma, who were the league’s highest ranked teams, have now dropped early home games to unranked opponents.

Texas looked primed for its second straight fourth-quarter comeback when Sam Ehlinger connected on a 52-yard pass to Keontay Ingram to put the Longohorns in scoring position. But Ingram fumbled on the TCU 1-yard-line with 2:32 to play.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan ran 26 yards for the go-ahead score with four minutes left and the Horned Frogs' defense made it stand with a goal-line fumble recovery to stun No. 9 Texas, 33-31, Saturday in a game that had 26 penalties and ended when TCU took a safety as time ran out in Austin.

Duggan, making his first start of the season after missing much of training camp while treating a previously undiagnosed heart condition, passed for 231 yards and ran for 79 more and scored twice.

Ehlinger threw four touchdown passes, but completed just 17 of 36 passes for 236 yards. His 14 touchdown passes leads the nation.

Trask paces No. 3 Florida

Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts hooked up for two more touchdowns, continuing their hot start and leading No. 3 Florida (2-0) to a 38-24 victory over South Carolina (0-2) in Gainesville, Fla.

Trask completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards, with four touchdowns and an interception. But his first-half fumble and fourth-quarter interception kept the Gamecocks (0-2) in it.

Pitts finished with four receptions for 57 yards. The duo has six touchdowns in two games, one more than it notched all of last season. The next performance comes at Kyle Field, where Texas A&M will try to become the first Southeastern Conference opponent to slow down Trask and Pitts in 2020.

Kadarius Toney put an exclamation point on the win with a 57-yard touchdown catch late in the third. He somehow broke through three defenders, turning a 7-yard catch into Florida’s biggest gain.

He ended with six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown to go along with 42 yards on two punt returns.

Tennessee wins eighth straight

Eric Gray and Ty Chandler combined to rush for 195 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead No. 21 Tennessee to a 35-12 victory over Missouri in Knoxville, Tenn.

Gray ran for 105 yards, with a touchdown rushing and receiving. Chandler rolled up 90 yards and a touchdown.

The Volunteers (2-0) have won eight in a row, tying them with Notre Dame for the most among Power Five teams.

Connor Bazelak relieved Shawn Robinson at quarterback in the second quarter but Missouri (0-2) could still only muster one touchdown.

Jarrett Guarantano played a mistake-free game for Tennessee, completing 14 of 23 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. He also converted on three fourth-down runs in the first quarter and had two short touchdown runs.

Harrison Mevis’s 50-yard field goal in the second quarter was the longest for a Missouri freshman since Jeff Jacke in 1988.

N.C. State stuns Pitt in final minute

Devin Leary hit Emeka Emezie for the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds remaining as visiting North Carolina State stunned No. 24 Pittsburgh, 30-29.

Making his first start of the season, Leary drove the Wolfpack 79 yards in 12 plays, the final 13 coming on a perfect back-shoulder throw to Emezie, who made a perfect spinning grab to give N.C. State its first victory over a ranked team since 2017. Leary finished 28 of 44 for 336 yards and four touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter to put N.C. State (2-1, 2-1 ACC).

Kenny Pickett threw for a career-high 411 yards and a touchdown and added two more on the ground, including a go-ahead score with 1:44 to play. Still, the Panthers (3-1, 20-1) fell short in their bid to start 4-0 for the first time since 2000.

PAC-12 to get early start Nov. 7

The PAC-12 announced that is season will begin with Southern California hosting Arizona State on Nov. 7 at noon — 9 a.m. local time.

The conference schedule includes eight Friday games, at least one every week after the first weekend of the season. Each Pac-12 team has six opponents scheduled, five from its division and one from across the conference.

The conference has been toying with morning starts to boost nationwide exposure. TV partner Fox has emphasized its noon Eastern time window, trying to put high-profile games in that spot. Arizona State and USC will be Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” game, with its pregame show coming from the Los Angeles Coliseum

The Pac-12 championship game will match division winners and be played Dec. 18. The other teams in the conference will also play a cross-division game that weekend for a total of seven games each.

No. 14 Oregon will open its season at home on Nov. 7 at Stanford.

Utah at UCLA is the first Friday game on Nov 13.

Other Friday games include, UCLA at Oregon on Nov. 20; Washington State at Washington and Oregon State at Oregon on Nov. 27; and Washington State at USC on Dec. 4.















