Positive COVID-19 tests keep adding up for Titans

This is the fifth straight day that at least one member of the Titans' organization has had a positive test result return. The outbreak seemingly started Sept. 24 when the Titans placed cornerback Greg Mabin from their practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans had announced the latest results.

On Saturday, another Tennessee Titans player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, raising the team’s total to 18 since Sept. 24, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Since outside linebacker coach Shane Bowen’s test result came back positive on Sept. 26, the Titans have had now eight players and seven other team personnel test positive. Bowen didn’t travel with Tennessee (3-0) to Minnesota for their 31-30 win last week.

If the positive results don’t stop, the Titans' game against Buffalo (3-0) on Oct. 11 could be at risk, forcing the NFL into even more rearranging of the schedule.

The NFL first postponed, then rescheduled the Titans' game set for Sunday against Pittsburgh to Oct. 25 during Tennessee’s bye. The league also moved Baltimore’s bye to Week 7, so the Ravens now can play Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.

The Minnesota Vikings again had no positive test results from Friday’s tests, and remain scheduled to visit Houston on Sunday as scheduled. The Vikings went back to work inside their facility Thursday.

Falcons limping into Green Bay

The Atlanta Falcons will be without kicker Younghoe Koo (groin), defensive end Takk McKinley (groin), and safeties Ricardo Allen (elbow) and Keanu Neal (hamstring) for Monday night’s game at the Packers.

But the secondary will receive a boost from the return of cornerback Kendall Sheffield, who sat out the first three games with a foot problem.

Coach Dan Quinn initially ruled out three players and said McKinley would be a game-time decision, but the fourth-year end was downgraded after Saturday’s final practice.

Atlanta’s top two receivers, Julio Jones (hamstring) and Calvin Ridley (ankle), are both listed as questionable.

Jones, who has taken limited reps in practice this week, conceded he’s not at 100 percent but sounded as though he expects to play. Ridley leads the Falcons with 21 receptions for 349 yards and four touchdowns.

Falcons (0-3) added kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad this week. He will make his NFL debut in place of Koo, who wasn’t able to handle kickoffs and missed a field goal and an extra point in the 30-26 loss to Chicago last week.

Green Bay put linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (core) on injured reserve after both got hurt in a win last Sunday over the Saints.

49ers place pair on IR

San Francisco placed edge rusher Dee Ford and tight end Jordan Reed on injured reserve ahead of Sunday night’s home game against the Eagles. Ford missed the past two games with a bad back and there’s no prognosis for his return. Reed sprained his knee last week and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. The 49ers activated receiver Deebo Samuel, who hasn’t played this season due to a broken foot. Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three TDs as a rookie last season. For Philadelphia, NFL.com reported that Eagles left tackle Jason Peters will go on injured reserve with a toe injury that an MRI showed will keep him out several weeks … The Indianapolis Colts activated tight end Trey Burton and put rookie receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on injured reserve, a day before they play at Chicago, their first game in front of fans in 2020. Burton, who played for the Bears the past two seasons, went on injured reserve in early September with a calf injury. Pittman injured his right calf last Sunday against the Jets. Doctors diagnosed him with compartment leg syndrome, which requires surgery to alleviate pressure on arteries, veins, or nerves. Sunday’s game between in Chicago was from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m., the time slot vacated by the postponed Patriots-Chiefs game … The Panthers said cornerback Eli Apple will make his Carolina debut at home against the Cardinals on Sunday. Apple, who signed a one-year, $3 million deal in the offseason, was on injured reserve with ankle and foot injuries.

Raiders fined again for violating virus protocols

The Raiders have been fined $50,000 for allowing an unauthorized team employee into the locker room following a game this season. A person familiar with the punishment told The Associated Press that the fine was issued for violating COVID-19 protocols following a win over New Orleans on Sept. 21. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league didn’t announce the punishment. This is the second time this season the Raiders have been sanctioned by the league for violating COVID-19 protocols. Coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 and the team docked $250,000 when Gruden didn’t properly wear his mask on the sideline during the game against the Saints. The NFL is also looking into the conduct of several Raiders players from a charity event held by tight end Darren Waller on Sept. 28. Several players, including quarterback Derek Carr, attended in violation of Nevada coronavirus protocols. They were seen on video without masks mingling and talking to guests. Las Vegas hosts Buffalo on Sunday, with the Bills getting cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring) back from IR to make his Buffalo debut. The Bills signed the nine-year pro to a one-year deal in March after Norman was released by Washington.