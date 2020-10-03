Revolution extend home-field futility

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution’s home-field frustration continued Saturday night, as they played to a 0-0 tie with Nashville SC, their third scoreless game at Gillette Stadium this season.

The Revolution (5-3-7, 22 points), who play host to Toronto FC Wednesday, extended their unbeaten streak to four games and fell to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Nashville (4-5-5, 17 points), facing the Revolution for the first time since joining MLS this season, followed the ultra-defensive example of most visitors to Gillette.

Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena attempted to spark the offense in the late going, but the additions of Adam Buksa, Diego Fagundez, and Cristian Penilla failed to click.