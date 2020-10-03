Revolution extend home-field futility

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution’s home-field frustration continued Saturday night, as they played to a 0-0 tie with Nashville SC, their third scoreless game at Gillette Stadium this season.
The Revolution (5-3-7, 22 points), who play host to Toronto FC Wednesday, extended their unbeaten streak to four games and fell to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Nashville (4-5-5, 17 points), facing the Revolution for the first time since joining MLS this season, followed the ultra-defensive example of most visitors to Gillette.
Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena attempted to spark the offense in the late going, but the additions of Adam Buksa, Diego Fagundez, and Cristian Penilla failed to click.
Tajon Buchanan’s half volley, tipped over the bar by Joe Willis in the eighth minute, turned out to be the Revolution’s best chance.
In the second half, the Revolution seemed on the verge of duplicating the rally that gained a 2-0 win over D.C. United last week. Seconds after replacing Teal Bunbury, Penilla set up Buchanan with a cross to the back post. Buchanan’s first shot was blocked, then Willis saved his follow (64th).
Nashville dropped even deeper defensively as former Revolution defender Jalil Anibaba replaced Hani Mukhtar in the 76th minute. The Revolution upped the attacking ante as Fagundez replaced Brando Bye, Buchanan moving to right back in the 82d minute, but Nashville remained composed defensively as the Revolution fell to 1-1-5 at home this season.