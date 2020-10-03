Triple the fun for Ben von Halle and Winchester boys’ soccer in season-opening victory over Reading

One of 19 seniors who played on last year’s MIAA Division 2 state championship team, von Halle struck for three goals as host Winchester rolled to a 3-1 win over Reading at Knowlton Field in the first of 10 Middlesex League games for both teams.

The forward began the scoring in the fifth minute when he slipped in a shot from inside the box for a 1-0 lead. After 60 minutes of scoreless play, von Halle raced down the right wing and fired a shot off the left post for the insurance tally. With seven minutes left, he completed the hat trick with a penalty kick to give Winchester a commanding 3-0 lead.

Senior Matt Gyurko scored in the final minute for Reading.

“At the end I’m just happy we are playing and it all makes sense to keep everyone healthy,” said von Halle. “It felt awesome and I’m just ecstatic, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”

Both teams played their first match under the soccer modifications introduced by the MIAA because of COVID-19, which includes no heading, throw-ins, or body contact. Winchester coach Vinnie Musto said adjusting to the new rules will take time to figure out, especially on the defensive end with no heading allowed.

In the Middlesex League, teams will play each other two Saturdays in a row, and Musto called the seven-day layoff important for working on tactical advantages. Reading and Winchester will meet again next Saturday at Reading High.

“Anything that’s in our final third is a bit of a mess because of the rules and we now need to solve the problem,” said Musto. “We’ve seen what the problem looks like now and we have to go to the training ground and recreate it. It’s very hard to do that when you haven’t had a game yet and now that we’ve seen it, we can fix it.”

Winchester goalie Brendan Ross soars into the air to make a save in front of Reading's Matt Gyurko at Knowlton StadiumSaturday. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Bedford 4, Waltham 0 — Junior Max Alper scored two goals and assisted on another goal and junior Evan Squire registered the shutout for the Bucs (1-0) in the Dual County League win.

Manchester Essex 4, Ipswich 0 — Junior Naderson Curtis netted the game’s first three goals and set up the fourth, a strike by classmate Beren Schmidt, in the Cape Ann opener for both teams.

Pentucket 3, Triton 0 — In his first varsity game since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament last September on the same field, Luke Dickson scored a goal as the host Sachems earned the Cape Anne League win. Tyler Correnti converted a penalty kick and made one save in net. Liam Sullivan had the other goal.

Rockport 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Senior forward Sam Lamond scored late for the Vikings (1-0) in the Cape Ann League opener.

St. Mary’s 1, Lowell Catholic 0 — Sophomore Derek Garcia scored the lone goal late in the second quarter, connecting from the top of the 18 off a threaded pass from Ryan Farhar to lift the Spartans (1-0) to the nonleague win in North Reading. In his first start, eighth grader Jacob Guarino made six saves for the shutout.

Watertown 2, Wakefield 1 — Senior Rodrigo Freitas drilled home an indirect kick from 12 yards out with five minutes left to lift the Raiders to the Middlesex League victory in the season opener. Kenan Canca netted the first goal, from Nicholas DePace, who also assisted on the winner.

Wilmington 2, Burlington 0 — DJ Ricupero and Owen Surette scored as the Wildcats (1-0) won their Middlesex League opener on the road.

Field hockey

Watertown 6, Wakefield 0 — Junior Taylor Lambo and freshman Molly Driscoll netted two goals apiece as the visiting Raiders rolled to the Middlesex League win in their opener.

Weston 7, Wayland 1 — Senior captain Jackie Goode rifled in three goals, fellow captain Maya Malenfant added a pair, and junior June Trodden assisted her sister Haven, a sophomore, on the third goal for the host Wildcats (2-0) in the Dual County League win.

Wilmington 5, Burlington 1 — Senior Ida Bishop scored a goal and two assists for the visiting Wildcats in the Middlesex League victory.

Boys' golf

Newburyport 169, Manchester Essex 126 — Andrew Cullen (36 points) paced the Clippers to the decisive Cape Ann win. Sam Lyman and Tyler Cowles had 29 points apiece.

Girls' soccer

Bishop Feehan 4, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Senior Lindsey Moskal opened the scoring for the defending Division 1 champion Shamrocks (1-0) as they won their Catholic Central opener.

Greater Lowell 3, Innovation Academy 0 — Aliza Som scored a goal and an assist and Jillian McIsaac recorded a 3-save shutout for the Gryphons (2-0).

Manchester Essex 2, Ipswich 0 — Maddie Lawler and Mechi O’Neil scored for the Hornets (1-0) in a Cape Ann League opener. Maddy Farris had a number of athletic saves for Ipswich.

Newburyport 1, North Reading 0 — Matigan Defeo scored in the second half and Julia Thorstad recorded seven saves for the Clippers (1-0) in the Cape Ann matchup.

Newton South 2, Acton-Boxborough 1 — Freshman Maddie Lewis scored her first varsity goal with 18 minutes left, left-footing a 12-footer into the back of the net to propel the host Lions (2-0) to the Dual County League win. Junior Tess Ertel tallied the first goal for South.

St. Mary’s 4, Matignon 0 — Eighth grader Brooke Moloney finished off her hat trick in the fourth quarter as the Spartans soared in their Catholic Central League opener against Matignon in North Reading.Freshman Sarabell Diaz had the other goal.

Wilmington 4, Burlington 1 — Senior Amber Flynn (2 goals, 1 assist) and junior Kali Almeida (2 goals) led the way for the Wildcats (1-0) in the Middlesex League Freedom Division opener.

Winchester 7, Reading 0 — Hannah Curtin fired in three goals and Ally Murphy had two to lead Winchester to the Middlesex League win at Reading. Kendall Sundstrom had 20 saves in the Rocket net.



